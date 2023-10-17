Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested on a gun charge just hours after his team defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The arrest followed a game in which the former college standout recorded two tackles while his team kept Arizona out of the end zone for four quarters.

The Rams cruised to a 26-9 victory, but the star defensive back found himself in trouble within hours, according to reports.

Just after midnight on Monday, Kendrick was pulled over in Los Angeles County, TMZ Sports reported.

According to ESPN, Kendrick was pulled over in Hollywood and during the stop officers discovered he was in possession of both marijuana and gun.

He was booked into jail at 2:14 a.m. on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

As of Monday afternoon, Kendrick was still behind bars.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was hesitant to talk about the details of the arrest when he addressed reporters on Monday.

“We’re continuing to gather more information,” the coach said. “And so, until then, I’m going to just kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information.”

McVay added, “And I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don’t have the totality of it other than knowing that he was arrested early this morning.”

The coach also said he did not know if Kendrick would practice this week.

“Until I have all of the information, it’s hard for me to answer anything further with regards to his status, any of those types of things,” he said.

McVay added his team had been “in communication with the league early this morning” about Kendrick’s legal situation.

Kendrick played all but eight snaps during Sunday’s win.

The 23-year-old won a national championship during his time at Clemson in 2018.

He later transferred to the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the 2021 national championship-winning Bulldogs team.

