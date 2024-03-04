'Laken Riley Act' Introduced in Congress

Never again. That’s the message behind the “Laken Riley Act” that is being introduced in the House in hopes of saving the next victim.

Laken Riley, 22, was killed last month on the Athens, Georgia, campus of the University of Georgia. Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who had a child endangerment charge against him in New York state and a shoplifting charge against him in Georgia prior to Riley’s death, has been charged with her murder.

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia is hoping the tide of revulsion over Riley’s death will move Congress to tighten laws in hopes of preventing another murder linked to illegal immigration.

“The senseless murder of Laken Riley by Jose Ibarra, who had no business being in this country, was another wakeup call as Americans experience an illegal alien crime wave because of Joe Biden’s open border and local sanctuary city policies,” Collins said, according to Fox News.

“I wish we could bring Laken back, but we must now turn our focus to ensuring this doesn’t happen to another American,” he said.

The bill would “require the Secretary of Homeland Security to take into custody aliens who have been charged in the United States with theft.”

According to Fox News, it also lets “states sue the federal government for injunctive relief if an immigration related action (parole, violation of detention requirements, etc.), harms the state or its citizens.”

Collins said that even as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union message to explain away his record, the House will act to clean up the damage Biden has done.

“As Joe Biden comes to the Capitol this week to defend his atrocious record, the U.S. House will vote on the Laken Riley Act, legislation I authored in her honor,” Collins posted on X.

“Laken’s tragic murder at the hands of an illegal immigrant was another wakeup call — Americans are experiencing an illegal alien crime wave because of Joe Biden’s open border and local sanctuary policies that shield foreign criminals from accountability and deportation,” he wrote.

“In addition to condemning the Biden administration’s border policies in the strongest terms, the bill will address one of the federal government’s failures that led to Laken’s murder by expanding the list of crimes for which Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) must issue a detainer,” he wrote, noting that “current federal law does not require a detainer to be issued for theft.”

He said the provision allowing states to sue allows for a response “when the federal government fails to do its job and protect the American people from invaders.”

“There is so much more to be done. Of course, Joe Biden could end all of this now by shutting down the border and deporting all illegal immigrants under his existing legal authority. He won’t do it, so lawmakers must act,” Collins wrote.

