Father Whose Child Was Killed by Illegal Immigrant Speaks Out Against Biden and Democrats: 'It's Clearly Preventable'

 By Allison Anton  February 28, 2024 at 10:52am
In the wake of the murder of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly by an illegal immigrant, many ordinary Americans are beginning to see the horrific consequences of our years of irresponsible immigration policies.

Don Rosenberg is one American who’s been aware of these disastrous consequences far longer than most.

Rosenberg lost his 25-year-old son, Drew Rosenberg, in 2010 after he was run over multiple times by illegal immigrant.

Commenting on Riley’s murder in an interview with Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt on Monday, he said her tragic death was “clearly preventable.”

Illegal Immigrant Charged with Murdering 2-Year-Old Boy 4 Months After Local Authorities Refused to Hand Him Over to ICE

Rosenberg, member of an advocacy group called Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime, told Earhardt that he had a feeling when Riley’s murder was reported that an illegal immigrant was involved, before saying, “It’s clearly preventable.”

“Even the excuses that they’re giving — DHS has said, ‘Oh we don’t have any detention beds, we have to release him.'”

However, Rosenberg noted, “Out here in a California we have a prison called Adelanto. It has 2,000 beds. Eight of them are occupied. So there were more than enough, you know, detention space to put this guy in. Even though he shouldn’t even have been allowed into the country to begin with.”

He continued, explaining, “The Democrats have created a situation that literally will last for decades, and that’s even if everybody cooperates to get these people out of the country.”

The human cost of the illegal immigration crisis is both irreversible and incalculable.

Riley’s family will never see her graduate or start a family of her own, and, as Earhardt mentioned in the interview, the death of Rosenberg’s son prevented him from seeing his son become a successful adult or a father.

As much work needs to be done to stem the tide of undocumented criminals pouring over the border, Rosenberg has a sobering, but significant point.

Considering how bad the crisis has gotten just in the past three years since Joe Biden assumed office, it’s going to take literal decades to reverse the damage, and even then some of the consequences may never completely disappear.

Riley’s family will never get their daughter back. Rosenberg will never get his son back, and since many of these criminals now in our country are undocumented, returning all these criminals to their country of origin will be a Herculean, if not Sisyphean, effort.

And that’s assuming U.S. law enforcement does it job, which they clearly didn’t in the case of Riley’s alleged killer.

According to Fox, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was released from the El Paso detention center in 2022 because there was “no space” at the facility, and New York police confirmed he (or a man with the same name) had been arrested for child endangerment.

Still, as impossible as the task ahead of us seems, especially with our elites in Washington seemingly hellbent on ignoring the border crisis for the foreseeable future, reversing the damage is a vital task for the safety and flourishing of our great nation.

If we want to prevent more senseless murders, like that of Laken Riley or Drew Rosenberg, we need to make the effort to reverse bad immigration policies, or, at the very least, try to stop them from continuing.

Allison Anton
Allison Anton dabbles in fiction, as well as commenting on depressing modern trends and media. She calls the metro Atlanta area home, and when she’s not writing, she’s creating a loving home for her amazing husband.




