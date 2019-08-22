SECTIONS
NBA NCAA Basketball Sports
Print

Larry Bird Complains About Artist's Depiction of Him on Large Mural, Convinces Her To Change It

Larry Bird, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, speaks onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019, in Santa Monica, California.Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Turner SportsLarry Bird, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, speaks onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Turner Sports)

By Jake Harp
Published August 22, 2019 at 10:57am
Print

Retired NBA legend Larry Bird wasn’t pleased when he saw a mural of himself that was recently painted on an Indianapolis building by street artist Jules Muck.

The mural, painted in the trendy Fountain Square area of Indianapolis, was based on a photo of Bird from a 1977 Sports Illustrated shoot.

Bird was OK with that part.

What he wasn’t so OK with was the extra ink Muck added to his likeness.

Bizarrely, the mural shows Bird with at least 10 different tattoos on his face, arms and neck, none of which he actually has.

TRENDING: 'Dancing with the Stars' Host Upset with Ex-Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer's Inclusion on Show

Particularly strange is the tattoo on his right forearm that appears to depict two rabbits mating, which has been censored by some outlets.

Was Larry Bird right to be upset by his depiction in this mural?

“Larry’s position is he has elevated himself from where he began to where he is now through a lot of hard work. He has developed a brand that is marketable and he needs to protect that brand,” Bird’s attorney, Gary Sallee, told the Indianapolis Star. “The mural, as originally painted, was a departure from that brand.”

“All of his friends and 98% of his players are tattooed. He doesn’t have any problem with tattoos,” Sallee added. “He just doesn’t want to be seen as a tattooed guy.”

It seems Larry Legend will be getting his wish, because both Muck and Sallee now say the two parties have agreed that all tattoos except for the one reading “Indiana” will be removed from the painting.

“It’s nothing personal against Larry,” Muck explained. “I actually think it’s funnier to put tattoos on people who don’t have them.”

RELATED: NBA Superstar James Harden Says His New Move Will Look Like a Travel, But Swears It's Not

“They’re being really cool though. They’re really nice about it. It’s not like a legal situation,” Muck told WBZ of Bird and his representatives.

But some have noticed the mural contains another glaring problem that has nothing to do with tattoos: Bird’s jersey says “Indiana” (a completely different school) rather than “Indiana State” like it should.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jake Harp
Sports Editor and Deputy News Editor
Jake Harp helped found The Wildcard in 2017. He currently serves as the site's editor.
Jake Harp joined Liftable Media in 2014 after graduating from Grove City College. Since then he has worked in several roles, mostly focusing on social media and story assignment. Jake lives in Western New York where, in a shocking display of poor parenting, he tries to pass down his Buffalo sports fandom to his daughter.
Location
New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Larry Bird Complains About Artist's Depiction of Him on Large Mural, Convinces Her To Change It
Dolphins Coach Appears To Troll Anthem-Protesting Receiver Stills with Practice Music Selection of Numerous Jay-Z Songs
Ocasio-Cortez Attempts To Fundraise Off of Barstool Feud, Founder Dave Portnoy Fires Back
AOC Butts into Dispute that Has Nothing To Do with Her, Gets Debate Challenge from Sports Media Mogul Dave Portnoy
Trump Thrilled by News That MLB Legend Curt Schilling Is 'Absolutely Considering' a Run for Office
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×