Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect in Trump Campaign Office Break-In

Police have named a suspect in the Aug. 11 into a Trump campaign office in Loudon County, Virginia.

A warrant has been issued for Toby Shane Kessler, 39, according to Loudon Now.

Kessler has no fixed address. Police said he uses a California driver’s license for ID.

MEDIA RELEASE: Suspect Identified and Warrant Issued for Burglary at Trump Campaign HQ The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has secured a warrant for the arrest of Toby Shane Kessler, 39, of no fixed address, on the charge of Burglary (Code of Virginia: § 18.2-91. Entering… pic.twitter.com/oLQ6QWcT1y — Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (@LoudounSheriff) August 14, 2024

The Ashburn office houses an office for former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Republican Committee for Virginia’s 10th District.

Surveillance video indicated that the rear door of the office was forced.

Video showed the suspect briefly entering the office.

Court records show Arlington County police arrested Kessler in 2020, charging him with being a fugitive felon, according to The Washington Post.

He was arrested last month by the same agency for refusing to appear in court, but was later released.

In 2019, Kessler faced charges of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

He appeared remotely on that case last month.

The same year as the Maryland arrest, he was charged with loitering in Brevard County, Florida.

Kessler’s criminal record also includes 2020 arrests in Virginia Beach on a charge of public intoxication and entering and damaging a Fairfax County, Virginia, property last month.

“For now, we want to find him,” said Thomas Julia, a spokesman for the Loudoun sheriff’s office.

Loudoun Sheriff Mike Chapman said the break-in was particularly concerning.

“We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind, Chapman, a Republican, said in a news release.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” he said.

The office is located in “an office park area, kind of a remote office park area, so there would not have been an awful lot of people” in the area, campaign representative Thomas Julia told The Washington Post.

