Lawyer Who Stood Up for Trump at SCOTUS Tapped to Represent His Administration in Court

 By Jack Davis  November 15, 2024 at 7:56am
President-elect Donald Trump has announced that the attorney who represented him in his immunity case at the U.S. Supreme Court is his choice for solicitor general.

The office of solicitor general represents the federal government in cases before the Supreme Court.

Dean John Sauer defended Trump in a precedent-setting case in which the Supreme Court ruled a president has broad immunity for official actions.

“John is a deeply accomplished, masterful appellate attorney, who clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia in the United States Supreme Court, served as Solicitor General of Missouri for six years, and has extensive experience practicing before the U.S. Supreme Court and other Appellate Courts,” Trump said, according to Fox News.


Sauer was the solicitor general of Missouri from 2017 to 2023.

“Most recently, John was the lead counsel representing me in the Supreme Court in Trump v. United States, winning a Historic Victory on Presidential Immunity, which was key to defeating the unConstitutional campaign of Lawfare against me and the entire MAGA Movement,” Trump wrote.

“John will be a great Champion for us as we Make America Great Again!”

Sauer also represented Trump in a New York state appeals court in September as Trump battled a $454 million judgment secured by New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to Politico.

Other attorneys who have represented Trump will be moving into federal positions, according to NPR.

Todd Blanche, who has represented Trump in his recent legal battles, has been picked by Trump to serve as deputy attorney general. Rep. Matt Gaetz was tapped to be attorney general.

Blanche has been a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

“Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long,” Trump said.

Emil Bove, who has also represented Trump, has been named as principal associate deputy attorney general. In that capacity, he would act as deputy attorney general during Blanche’s confirmation process.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
