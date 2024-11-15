Lawyer Who Stood Up for Trump at SCOTUS Tapped to Represent His Administration in Court

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that the attorney who represented him in his immunity case at the U.S. Supreme Court is his choice for solicitor general.

The office of solicitor general represents the federal government in cases before the Supreme Court.

Dean John Sauer defended Trump in a precedent-setting case in which the Supreme Court ruled a president has broad immunity for official actions.

“John is a deeply accomplished, masterful appellate attorney, who clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia in the United States Supreme Court, served as Solicitor General of Missouri for six years, and has extensive experience practicing before the U.S. Supreme Court and other Appellate Courts,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

Trump taps Dean John Sauer as Solicitor General of the US: pic.twitter.com/KJluyeXK0Q — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 14, 2024



Sauer was the solicitor general of Missouri from 2017 to 2023.

“Most recently, John was the lead counsel representing me in the Supreme Court in Trump v. United States, winning a Historic Victory on Presidential Immunity, which was key to defeating the unConstitutional campaign of Lawfare against me and the entire MAGA Movement,” Trump wrote.

“John will be a great Champion for us as we Make America Great Again!”

John Sauer was my Solicitor General when I was Missouri Attorney General. He is a legit genius, an incredible lawyer and I’m thrilled for him and his family He will be a great Solicitor General for the United States of America.🇺🇸 https://t.co/nYjOU4sp2b — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 14, 2024

Do you support this appointment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (102 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)



Sauer also represented Trump in a New York state appeals court in September as Trump battled a $454 million judgment secured by New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to Politico.

Other attorneys who have represented Trump will be moving into federal positions, according to NPR.

Todd Blanche, who has represented Trump in his recent legal battles, has been picked by Trump to serve as deputy attorney general. Rep. Matt Gaetz was tapped to be attorney general.

Blanche has been a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

“Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long,” Trump said.

Incredible pick! John is a Scalia clerk, top conservative litigator, and brilliant legal mind. He represented the AZ Senate defending AZ’s Save Women’s Sports Act and challenging Biden’s illegal uranium land grab. Can’t wait for January! https://t.co/WbCHvy3SIf — Josh Kredit (@JoshKredit) November 15, 2024

Emil Bove, who has also represented Trump, has been named as principal associate deputy attorney general. In that capacity, he would act as deputy attorney general during Blanche’s confirmation process.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.