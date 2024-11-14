'God-Tier Level Trolling': Fetterman Reacts to Matt Gaetz News as Democrats Fume Over Trump's New Pick

On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania derided President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of Matt Gaetz as U.S. attorney general.

“I mean it’s — I would describe it as God-tier level trolling to just trigger a full-on China Syndrome to own the libs in perpetuity,” Fetterman said in a video posted to X.

Sen. John Fetterman says Donald Trump tapping Rep. Matt Gaetz for Attorney General is “god tier level trolling.” pic.twitter.com/O7RfrKBRbk — Brennan Leach (@brennanleach) November 13, 2024

Fetterman, never short of words that push the limits of propriety, added some thoughts on X.

“There have been serious, qualified individuals nominated to posts, like Rubio or Stefanik. Eric Schmitt would be a solid choice for AG. But Dem opinions on Gaetz aren’t that interesting. The good ones will come from my GOP colleagues to justify a vote for that jerkoff,” he posted.

There have been serious, qualified individuals nominated to posts, like Rubio or Stefanik. Eric Schmitt would be a solid choice for AG. But Dem opinions on Gaetz aren’t that interesting. The good ones will come from my GOP colleagues to justify a vote for that jerkoff. https://t.co/0vizyxYpAr — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 13, 2024

As noted by The Hill, the selection triggered a scoff-a-thon among Democrats.

“I was originally going to hold off on commenting on nominations at this stage, but I cannot stay quiet here,” Democratic Senator-elect Andy Kim of New Jersey said.

“I don’t need a confirmation hearing to know that Matt Gaetz is not qualified for attorney general. I will not support his confirmation.”

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut said he could not imagine a universe in which Gaetz could be the top law enforcement official in America.

“The attorney general of the United States must have strong judgement, moral character, and a deep respect for the law. As almost all members of Congress know, Matt Gaetz has none of those things,” he said.

Some Republicans supported the choice.

There’s no one better to lead the charge to dismantle the weaponized DOJ than my friend @MattGaetz! President Trump could not have made a better choice. pic.twitter.com/coXIT5zBVy — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 13, 2024

Congratulations to @mattgaetz on his nomination for Attorney General! Wishing him success, and I look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership on the DOJ. https://t.co/O08y9EBEW5 pic.twitter.com/PhyklSkff1 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 13, 2024

Others questioned whether the nomination could — or should — clear the confirmation process, according to NBC.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said, it will be “a significant challenge” for Gaetz to win enough votes to be confirmed.

“I don’t think it’s a serious nomination for the attorney general. That’s Lisa Murkowski’s view,” Murkowski said.

“We need to have a serious attorney general. And I’m looking forward to the opportunity to consider somebody that is serious. This one was not on my bingo card,” she said

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said, the Senate will “have to consider any nominee by the president seriously, but we also have a constitutional responsibility.”

“I don’t know the man, other than sort of this public persona,” Cornyn said.

As for the House Ethics Committee’s investigation of Gaetz, which ended with his resignation on Wednesday, Cornyn said, “Well, that might come up.”

“I don’t know whether there’s any basis to it or not. So yeah, I’m sure we’ll be asking a lot of questions,” he said.

