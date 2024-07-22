Share
Commentary

Leftism Is Evil: Government Officials Considered Killing All Cats During Pandemic

 By Samuel Short  July 22, 2024 at 2:18pm
The COVID-19 pandemic taught the public — not just in the U.S., but globally — the incredible dangers of government overreach.

Unelected bureaucrats and their hordes of leftist sympathizers wanted us all to forfeit our cherished freedoms in the name of safety and security. Information continues to pour out in 2024 showing just how far those in government were willing to go to meddle in our lives — all under the guise of stopping the virus.

Time magazine revealed, through remarks made by British politician James Nicholas Bethell, 5th Baron Bethell, that the United Kingdom momentarily considered having the public exterminate all cats in order to prevent the spread in the pandemic’s early days.

Lord Bethell worked as a deputy health minister from 2020-2021.

His remarks about killing cats came in an interview with Channel 4 News in Britain.

“There was a moment when we were very unclear about whether domestic pets or not could transmit the disease. In fact, there was an idea at one moment that we may have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain. Can you imagine what would have happened if we had wanted to do that?”

Per Time, citing data from the Center for Disease control, there is a low risk of animals spreading the virus to people.

What if it was high?

Do these officials really expect people to kill the family cat should they be advised to?

Responses to the pandemic follow a general theme within left-wing thought.

There just needs to be less.

We must consume less.

We must breed less.

We must make less of a mark on this dying planet.

You and I both must live in austerity under totalitarianism for the good of the climate, public health, and so forth.

Kill the family pet, leave your loved ones to die, distance yourselves, close your businesses — the list goes on.

Arguably there were more egregious actions taken beyond the proposal Lord Bethell discussed.

Countless lives were destroyed in the name of keeping the public safe.

But there is something so heinous about government stomping all over long held freedoms, then toying with the idea that your cat must die.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




