Share
News

Grocery Giants Kroger and Albertsons to Sell Off 579 Stores to Appease Government Amid Merger Effort

 By Jack Davis  July 21, 2024 at 9:00am
Share

Almost 600 grocery stores across America would change hands under a proposal from  Kroger and Albertsons.

The grocery giants want to merge, but the Federal Trade Commission has opposed the deal.

That led the chains to announce a list of 579 stores that would be targeted so Kroger could acquire Albertsons, according to Fox Business.

The stores would be owned by C&S Wholesale Grocers if the deal goes through as planned.

Trending:
Curious: 'Twisters' Director Backing Off of Climate-Change Narrative After Previously Embracing It

The companies initially proposed offloading 413 stores C&S, but have since increased that to 579.

The list posted online says that there would be 18 stores changing hands in Alaska; 101 in Arizona; 63 in California; 91 in Colorado; one in Delaware; 10 in Idaho; 35 in Illinois; two in Louisiana; four in Maryland; two in Montana; 16 in Nevada; nine in New Mexico; 62 in Oregon; 28 in Texas; four in Utah; three in Virginia; 124 in Washington; one in Washington, D.C.; and five in Wyoming.

Distribution centers in Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Washington state would also be spun off, as would a Colorado dairy plant.

Do you shop at either of these stores?

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen has promised that it “continues to ensure no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages.”

The merger between Kroger and Albertsons has been facing regulatory scrutiny for quite some time. In February, the chains were hit with a legal challenge from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that remains ongoing.

The companies announced plans to merge in October 2022, but the FTC is fighting the plan, according to USA Today.

Related:
Nationwide Outbreak Linked to Grocery Staple, Two Dead and Dozens More Hospitalized

The two companies make up about 20 percent of the U.S. grocery market, Department of Agriculture figures show, One out of six grocery workers would be impacted if the deal goes through, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics,

“We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago — because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal,” the United Food & Commercial Workers, which represents grocery workers, said in a statement Tuesday.

In a statement on the union’s website, the Teamsters said the union will still “vehemently oppose this merger. The proposed consolidation threatens jobs, wages, and benefits for thousands of workers across the country. It risks reducing competition and harming communities that rely on these stores for essential goods and services.”

“The Teamsters will remain steadfast in our fight against this merger and will continue to advocate for the best interests of our members and their families. We commend the FTC and state attorneys general in Washington and Colorado for recognizing the detrimental impact it would have on workers at both companies and for taking decisive action in February, suing to block the Kroger-Albertsons merger,” the union said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Grocery Giants Kroger and Albertsons to Sell Off 579 Stores to Appease Government Amid Merger Effort
Veteran Drowns Under Bizarre Circumstances on Pool Stairs, Athletic Club Loses Motion to Stop Video's Release
Josh Hawley Recounts Crazy Encounter with FBI When He Visited Trump Shooting Scene
Punk Shoots Woman's Baby at Close Range, Disturbing Attack Caught on Video
Woman Horrified by What Happened After Building Owners Unfurl Biden-Harris Banner Right Above Her Store
See more...

Conversation