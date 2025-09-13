Leftists Panicking Online as MAGA Turns Their Own Tool Against Them

The left, from all appearances, murdered Charlie Kirk on Wednesday. They then went online, provably and en masse, either to celebrate it or to imply that the Turning Point USA founder had it coming.

Now, that same left — which loved doxing up until the moment it was used against them — is upset that they’re being exposed for wishing murder upon a 31-year-old husband and father of two.

They’re also suborning their favorite outlets — like Wired, say — to blame “far-right influencers and violent extremists” for letting people know they root for murder. Because one is apparently a radical fanatic for employing the same tactics leftists have employed for years, only this time on deserving targets who cheer on assassination.

A database called Charlie’s Murderers — registered the night of Kirk’s assassination — publishes information about those who decided Kirk’s death was time to celebrate or expressed the teeniest amount of remorse before saying, y’know, the guy kinda had it coming.

“Is an employee or a student of yours supporting political violence online?” the website asks.

“We have received nearly 20,000 submissions. This website will soon be converted into a searchable database of all 20,000 submissions, filterable by general location and job industry.”

Wired ran a panic piece about the website because some of the individuals on it are People They Like™ and it allows them to cover the Kirk assassination as an outrage for their side, not conservatives.

“Charlie’s Murderers,” Wired said, is “posting identifying details about people they view as celebrating or glorifying the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The campaign has been swift and widespread and has already led to at least one person losing their job and others receiving death threats.”

The evidence that this was a campaign by “far-right influencers and violent extremists” came from the fact that a few People They Really Don’t Like™ disseminated info about Kirk-celebrators on social media: “The people posting the identifying information include Chaya Raichik, who runs the hugely influential, hate-filled LibsofTikTok account on X, Trump-whisperer Laura Loomer, and former Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio.”

Tarrio is a stain on the body politic and you can take or leave Loomer, but if you go around thinking that Libs of TikTok somehow represents “hate-filled” politics or “extremism,” you’re going to have a hard time of life as a political being in America.

Unsurprisingly, Wired went on to spin a tale of woe regarding the list of murder apologists:

One of the first names listed on the sites was Rachel Gilmore, an independent journalist at Bubble Pop Media who wrote on X that she was “terrified to think of how far-right fans of Kirk, aching for more violence, could very well turn this into an even more radicalizing moment. Will they now believe their fears have been proven right and feel they have a right to ‘retaliate,’ regardless of who actually was behind the initial shooting?” …

For Gilmore, the impact of her inclusion on the website was instant and terrifying.



“This website has me genuinely afraid for my safety,” Gilmore tells Wired. “I feel awful for anyone whose name is on it. It’s clear that the purpose of the website is to do exactly what the post that landed me on there warned Kirk’s supporters might do: retaliate.”

Gilmore has received threats since the website went up, it was revealed. Threats aren’t right, of course, but what, precisely, did Gilmore believe she was inviting when the one thing she could think of when she saw someone get murdered on camera was effectively: “Hey, is this going to make the people I don’t like upset enough to speak up? Because they really shouldn’t fight back.”

And keep in mind, this list involves several public school teachers (a Pennsylvania educator was seen lamenting “MAGA bulls***” and saying conservatives “will reap what they sow” after the shooting), college professors (a DePaul University communications professor said that “he died, as he lived: a throbbing hemorrhoid in the rectum of civil society”), and first responders (a New Orleans Fire Department employee said “I think he should be forced to carry that bullet in his body. That bullet has a right to be there because it’s a gift from god,” assumedly in response to his pro-life beliefs).

Wired went on to say that “many of the allegedly incriminating posts” that they looked at “did not glorify or promote violence” — and then listed several that either promoted death or said it didn’t matter.

“Today’s a good day y’all,” one read. “And the world kept spinning,” read another.

If these people had posted anything mildly critical of George Floyd — either one of those would do — rest assured that there would be online flash mobs ready to ensure their livelihood and reputation were shorn from them. But cheering on murder, that’s supposed to be something you get a free pass at — so long as it’s a conservative that got murdered?

Make no mistake: This disregard for human life if that life has the wrong opinion is nothing less than the woke mind virus at work in the most disgusting way possible. Those who excuse it by pointing the finger at conservatives are ignoring their own complicity in the matter.

If Gilmore and the rest of the people being caught up by their own reprehensible words didn’t want to answer for them, they didn’t have to utter them. Their vile opinions could have stayed to themselves. In fact, I’d gather these people probably think worse things privately if this is what they’re willing to put their name to publicly.

While nobody endorses threats, one has zero sympathy for those who see a husband and father being killed and then gets annoyed that their words are made public — not when doxing has been a tool of the left for so long. People conveniently forget that doxing was the reason we know who Chaya Raichik is — and everyone was cool with that, despite the fact Raichik never apologized or cheered on murder.

As conservatives, it’s become clear we have to use the left’s tools against them. We’ve concentrated so devotedly on being perfect; now that it’s clear we’re dealing with people who see no real issue with murder so long as it’s not them, we have to accept that if we strive for perfection we will lose. We have to be good right now, and we can’t afford to be perfect.

We do not condone evil behavior, but we demand accountability on the terms the left has established. When they’ve dismantled the web of doxing and finger-pointing, so will we. But until then, conservatives have every right to call out those who loudly and proudly stand for prima facie wickedness.

