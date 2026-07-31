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Adolf Hitler cited "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" in his 1925 book, "Mein Kampf."
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Adolf Hitler cited "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" in his 1925 book, "Mein Kampf."(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Exposing the Lie of 'The Protocols of the Elders of Zion' - A Plagiarism of a Satire on Napoleon III, Not the Jews

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 31, 2026 at 12:33pm
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It’s arguably the most infamous anti-Semitic tract in history. It’s been foisted upon the world body politic by everyone from Henry Ford to the Nazis to the Iranian Islamist regime. It continues to be believed by millions of people.

And it’s an obvious plagiarism of a 19th century French satire on Napoleon III, not an original work.

Yet, people still believe that “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” is legitimate. It’s supposedly a guidebook on how what modern anti-Semites like Nick Fuentes call “organized Jewry” pulls the strings behind the scenes.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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