Exposing the Lie of 'The Protocols of the Elders of Zion' - A Plagiarism of a Satire on Napoleon III, Not the Jews

It’s arguably the most infamous anti-Semitic tract in history. It’s been foisted upon the world body politic by everyone from Henry Ford to the Nazis to the Iranian Islamist regime. It continues to be believed by millions of people.

And it’s an obvious plagiarism of a 19th century French satire on Napoleon III, not an original work.

Yet, people still believe that “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” is legitimate. It’s supposedly a guidebook on how what modern anti-Semites like Nick Fuentes call “organized Jewry” pulls the strings behind the scenes.

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