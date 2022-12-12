Levin Identifies What's at the Heart of America's Political Division: It Goes Deeper Than People Think

Fox News host Mark Levin argued Sunday that the source of America’s division goes much deeper than most conservatives seem to understand or are willing to admit.

At the core of the problem has been the left’s success in gaining control over some of the main influencers of culture: education, media and entertainment.

Levin added that’s why leftists are coming so hard after two other major pillars: the church and the nuclear family.

“You’ve heard it said, and it’s correct, that the nation is terribly divided. But what you haven’t heard is anything beyond the superficial. Why are we divided? They’ll have you believe it’s because of [Donald] Trump or politics generally. It’s more than that,” he said on his program “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“The reason this nation is so thoroughly divided is we’re divided along those who really believe in the founding principles of our country … and those who want to change the country into something that is, well, for many of us, horrific,” Levin added.

“That’s the battle that’s going on, and it goes well beyond politics; it goes right to the heart of the culture.”

Levin pointed to portions of Thomas Sowell’s 2010 book “Dismantling America” to elaborate on his point.

Sowell argued that the election of Barack Obama in 2008 — perhaps the most far-left president in U.S. history before Joe Biden — did not happen in a vacuum, but was decades in the making.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“What that means is that, even if we somehow manage to survive this man’s reckless economic policies at home and his potentially fatal foreign policy actions and inactions,” Sowell wrote at the time, “the gullibility and fecklessness of those voters who put him in the White House will still be there to be exploited by the next master of glib demagoguery and emotional images, who can lead us into another vortex of dangers, from which there is no guarantee that we will emerge as a free people or even as a viable society.”

Do you agree with Levin? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Levin argued that what Obama and the Democrats have been pushing for years is philosophical Marxism.

He noted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez never talk about property rights or individual liberty, but about class warfare and racial division.

Obama and Biden have often incorporated the language of class warfare, saying the wealthy must be made to pay their “fair share” of taxes, though they have paid the lion’s share of federal income tax revenue for decades.

The non-partisan Tax Foundation found in 2019 (the year with the most recent statistics available) that, with the tax rates that are still in place now, the top 10 percent of wage earners (those making approximately $155,000 or more per year) paid over 70 percent of all income tax revenues collected, while the bottom 50 percent (those making about $44,000 or less) paid just 3.1 percent.

Levin went on to point out that cultural Marxists have taken their fight to transform America right into the classroom.

“You see what’s happening in our classrooms. You see the destruction of real education. You see the effort to say that parents have no say in education, that bureaucrats — that union members — that they have as much right to control your children and their minds as parents do,” he warned.

Levin cited passages from “The Communist Manifesto,” in which author Karl Marx went right after the nuclear family, writing, “On what foundation is the present family, the bourgeois family, based? On capital, on private gain. In its completely developed form, this family exists only among the bourgeoisie.”

“The bourgeois family will vanish as a matter of course when its complement vanishes, and both will vanish with the vanishing of capital.”

Marxism wants the values of the family replaced with a common social education.

“This is an intent to destroy the nuclear family because in order to indoctrinate your children as actors for the state, you’ve got to destroy the family. The greatest obstacles to advancing this so-called nirvana or paradise or utopia is the family and faith,” Levin said.

He argued that the Democrats’ recently passed “Respect for Marriage Act” is really misnamed.

“It should have been called the ‘War Upon Religion Act’ because the goal of the law — as demonstrated by Mike Lee’s amendment — the goal of that law is to prevent religious institutions — orthodox institutions, Christian institutions, Muslim institutions — from teaching their faith in various formats — hospitals, schools, think tanks and so forth — and to create federal crimes so the federal government can impose its will,” Levin said.

GOP Utah Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment, which was defeated, would have protected religious organizations and business owners who believe in traditional marriage from being placed in legal jeopardy by the provisions of the Respect for Marriage Act.

Levin contended the left’s effort to deconstruct American culture so it can be placed on a new foundation of Marxism is misguided.

“We’re a great nation that represents the unalienable rights of the individual, that rights come from God, that there is a natural law, a right and a wrong, a good and an evil, and that all our rights in the law don’t come from the present-day politicians and their supposed wisdom,” Levin said.

He observed that those Americans who support time-tested traditional values are “losing elections, and the media and the pollsters and the consultants and, yes, the Republican establishment are looking for easy answers.”

But Levin concluded, “They don’t understand the depths of the problem that we face today. They don’t want to address it, and their idea of successful politics is to meet halfway the party that is hell-bent on destroying our country.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.