Liars: Dem Rep Says No Place for Violence While Own Staffer Says 'Don't Miss Next Time'

 By Jack Davis  July 14, 2024 at 12:55pm
An aide to the Democratic co-chair of the House Jan. 6 committee ignited controversy Saturday with a post reproving the gunman who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump for missing.

“I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops [sic] that wasn’t me talking,” Jacqueline Marsaw, a field director for Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post, according to the Natchez Democrat.

“I got overwhelmed in the moment,” Marsaw said Saturday.

“I am a diehard Democrat,” she said. The Natchez Democrat wrote that Marsaw told the outlet the post was “meant for its comic value and not to be taken seriously.”

Thompson filed a very different reply.

“There is no room in American democracy for political violence. I am grateful for law enforcement’s fast response to this incident. I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved,” Thompson wrote in a post on X.

Is Thompson lying when he says he doesn’t condone violence?

But the veneer of a public message from Thompson’s office could not cover up the damage done by the personal one.

In a post on X, Mississippi’s Republican Party said Thompson should “FIRE his field director for condoning the attempted assassination of President @realDonaldTrump!!!”

The post said Mississippi Democrats “must repudiate these despicable statements.”

Fox News reported Sunday that Marsaw had been fired

“I was made aware of a post made by a staff member, and she is no longer in my employment,” Thompson said in a statement.

During Trump’s trial on charges of falsifying business records, Thompson called for removing Trump’s Secret Service protection if he was sent to prison, according to Fox News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
