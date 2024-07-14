Flashback: 5 Days Ago Biden Said 'Put Trump in a Bullseye'
Days before an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden said it was time to “put Trump in a bullseye.”
Gunshots rang out Saturday during a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was wounded and was bleeding from the right side of his head near his ear.
Reports indicated that the shooter was later killed.
After the shooting, the White House issued a statement from Biden.
“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Biden said in the statement.
#BREAKING: President Joe Biden was attending a Saturday evening mass at the time of the shooting. Leaving church, he was asked whether he’d been briefed. “No,” he replied. That has since been rectified, according to the White House. Full story: https://t.co/MbuaBtPIhF pic.twitter.com/wo2FpF2vZk
“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.
“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”
However, on Monday, Biden was intense about taking the battle for the presidency to Trump.
“We need to move forward. Look, we have roughly 40 days ’til the convention, 120 days ’til the election. We can’t waste any more time being distracted,” Biden said in a call to supporters, according to Politico.
“I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate,” Biden said, according to Politico.
“It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye,” he said.
On Saturday night after the shooting, Donald Trump Jr. assured Trump supporters that his father was well.
“I just spoke to my father on the phone and he is in great spirits,” he said, according to The New York Times.
Ron Moose, a Republican committeeman from New Castle, Pennsylvania, told the Times he heard the shots.
“I’m still in shock,” he said.
“I saw Trump put his fist up like: ‘I’m OK!’ It was epic,” he said.
