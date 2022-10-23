Why Do Liberals Fear Kari Lake? AZ Gov Candidate Explains in Her Own Words

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake of Arizona claimed liberals fear her because she can’t be bought, bribed or coerced during a Saturday night Fox News appearance.

“I never even wanted to get into politics. I left my career and walked away from my paycheck because I was disgusted with where journalism was going. It has been replaced with propaganda. And the people of Arizona recruited me. They asked me to run. So I’m a citizen politician,” Lake told host Dan Bongino. “I’m not in this because I’m wanting to climb the rungs of the political ladder into a different position.”

Lake has received criticism for her politics; CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah labeled Lake a “threat to our democratic republic” in a Tuesday column, while the New Republic claimed her campaign was a sign of “democracy’s lack of defense against destroying itself.”

Lake, a former local TV news anchor, defeated Karrin Taylor Robson in the August Republican primary election after receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. She faces Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the November general election and led by three points in a recent Daily Wire/Trafalgar poll.

“I’m in this because I want to save Arizona. I covered the problems we’ve been facing in Arizona for 27 years and watched as politicians said one thing and did the other. I’m going to do what I say I’m going to do,” Lake said during her Fox interview.

Lake earlier named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele as figures who failed to keep promises they made on the campaign trail. Steele called “MAGA Republicans” “blood-sucking ticks” in a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.

“I can’t be bribed. I can’t be bought. And I can’t be coerced into doing anything other than that. I think they are afraid of that. And they don’t have control over me,” Lake told Bongino. “They know I’m truly representing the people of this state.”

