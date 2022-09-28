Libs Of TikTok Threatens to Sue Twitter After Another Suspension, 'They Have to Make Up Violations'

The Libs of TikTok Twitter account was suspended from Twitter Wednesday for “hateful conduct,” its owner said on her website.

The account will be locked for seven days, according to Chaya Raichik, who runs the account. She views the suspension as an attempt to deplatform her and threatened to sue Twitter if the company permanently bans her.

“All ages family friendly” drag shows now apparently consist of stripper performances and drag queens having kids touch their crotch area pic.twitter.com/6ldWT50bqr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2022



“Twitter claims I have violated their ‘hateful conduct policy,’ but like my last suspension, they have provided no explanation as to how I violated this policy,” she wrote.

“Was it hateful to expose an all-ages drag show where a stripper performed in front of children? Was it hateful to expose a drag queen who allowed a small child to repeatedly rub their crotch?”

The Libs of TikTok account gained online notoriety for resharing videos liberals posted to TikTok in which users made bizarre and offensive statements about political and social issues.

“Remarkably, on numerous occasions, Twitter has confirmed to LOTT in writing that our client’s reporting did not violate Twitter’s Rules, including your company’s hateful conduct policy,” the letter from Raichik’s lawyers read.

Libs of TikTok has faced various bans and suspensions from other tech platforms including Instagram and Facebook, and there’s been a concerted effort from liberal activists to have the account permanently deplatformed.

The account has been suspended by Twitter in the past and then reinstated after the company acknowledged it hadn’t violated its rules, according Raichik’s attorneys.

“The truth is I haven’t engaged in hateful conduct. I’ve just exposed the Left’s depravity by reporting the facts. There’s no rule against that, so they have to make up violations I’ve never committed,” Raichik wrote.

Twitter and Libs of TikTok did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

