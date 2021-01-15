Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Lincoln Project Stays Mum on Accusations Against Co-Founder, Quietly Removes Him from Website

×
By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published January 15, 2021 at 11:23am
Mewe Share P Share

The Lincoln Project has not commented on allegations of sexual misconduct against one of its founders, though the organization has scrubbed some references to him from its website.

Conservative writer Ryan Girdusky tweeted Jan. 9 that multiple young men had sent him screenshots of predatory messages from Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver.

Weaver formerly worked on the presidential campaigns of John McCain and John Kasich.

Girdusky, a Lincoln Project critic, followed up this announcement with a story in The American Conservative describing Weaver’s alleged “predatory actions” and grooming of young men.

“As they continue to grift and target private citizens who worked for the administration, it’s important to point out that one of their founding members was using their organization and the promise of a job in politics to prey on young men,” Girdusky wrote of the Lincoln Project.

TRENDING: Report: BLM Activist Involved in Capitol Incursion Arrested, Charged

Weaver has not publicly denied the allegations. The Lincoln Project has also not addressed the allegations, despite many requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation beginning Jan. 11.

“You will have to reach out to John directly about that,” the Lincoln Project’s communications adviser Ryan Wiggins told the DCNF. He did not answer further inquiries about the allegations.

Do you believe the allegations against Weaver?

Weaver has not answered the DCNF’s phone calls or emailed requests for comment.

An archive of the “Our Team” page on the Lincoln Project’s website shows that Weaver was listed on the page as of Jan. 11, but the page no longer exists. The Lincoln Project did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment regarding the removal of the page.

One man whose identity Girdusky kept anonymous said he communicated with a number of young men to whom Weaver offered a job in exchange for sex. Girdusky wrote that Weaver would demand sex and then not make good on the job offer.

Forensic News reporter Scott Stedman reviewed messages from over a dozen men between 19 and 26 years old who alleged that Weaver sent them “uncomfortable and sometimes sexually explicit messages” after they originally connected with him in a professional capacity.

Some of these men responded and engaged in “sexually-charged conversations” with Weaver, Stedman said.

RELATED: Judge in Epstein-Related Case Reveals Reasoning for Denying Ex-Girlfriend Maxwell Bail

He also reported that Weaver would dangle his political connections to try to win sexual favors, often initiating contact through direct messages on Twitter and later phone calls.

“The crux of the complaints levied by the men is that Weaver used his position of power to exploit them as they were beginning their careers,” Stedman wrote.

Stedman, who described receiving sexually aggressive messages from Weaver himself, also reported that the Lincoln Project co-founder “flew political ambitious men to his location for massages and offered jobs in exchange for sexual relations.”

Weaver allegedly offered Stedman a “joint venture” and asked to speak to him on the phone multiple times, which Stedman said he declined.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Mary Margaret Olohan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Lincoln Project Stays Mum on Accusations Against Co-Founder, Quietly Removes Him from Website
Texas AG Launches Investigation Into Big Tech's 'Large-Scale Silencing' of Conservatives
Up-and-Coming GOP Governor Backs Law Banning Abortions Due to Down Syndrome
Lawsuit: New York Abortion Law Allows Some to Get Away with Murder
World Leader Calls Twitter's Ban of Donald Trump 'Problematic'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×