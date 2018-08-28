Lindsey Graham Cuts Loose, Calls for New Attorney General — ‘It Ain’t Working’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., reiterated his support on Tuesday for President Donald Trump being able to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions, arguing the relationship between the two “ain’t working.”

Last week, Trump voiced his frustration with his AG, telling Fox News, “Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department, and it’s a sort of an incredible thing.” The president particularly took exception to Sessions recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

Sessions returned fire in a written statement: “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda — one that protects the safety and security rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.”

He added, “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

Following the back and forth, Graham commented last week that he felt it was “very likely” that Trump would replace Sessions. “The president is entitled to an attorney general he has faith in,” Graham said.

In an interview on FNC “Hannity” on Monday night, the South Carolina senator further observed, “I like Jeff but it ain’t working.”

He continued, “If they can’t repair this relationship, and I don’t see that happening, the president deserves an attorney general he feels confident in that can lead the department of justice in a more effective way.”

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC on Jeff Sessions: "The president deserves an attorney general that he feels confident in, that can lead the Department of Justice in a more effective way." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/LuFkzIMAEa — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 28, 2018

Graham elaborated in an interview on NBC’s “Today Show” on Tuesday.

“The president has lost confidence in Jeff Sessions. And I’m telling you what everybody in the country knows, this is a dysfunctional relationship, we need a better one,” Graham said.

“This relationship [between Trump & Sessions] is beyond repair…You have to replace him [Sessions] w/ somebody who is highly qualified & will committ to the Senate to allow Mueller to do his job.” @LindseyGrahamSC explains why his opinion of AG Jeff Sessions has changed pic.twitter.com/hrGAFoCA6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 28, 2018

“We need an attorney general that can work with the president, that can lead the Department of Justice. This relationship is beyond repair, I think,” he stated.

When “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie suggested the only problem Trump appeared to have with Sessions was him not ending the Russia investigation, Graham responded, “It’s much deeper than that.”

The senator emphasized that he felt the change should take place after the midterm elections and should in no way effect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“Nobody is going to take Jeff’s place that doesn’t commit to the Senate and the country as a whole that Mueller will be allowed to finish his job without political interference.” Graham said.

