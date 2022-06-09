A crazed leftist — Nicholas John Roske — traveled from California to Maryland to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Bret Kavanaugh on Wednesday. Since the incident, many Democrats have failed to acknowledge it, seemingly brushing it off.

Biden has yet to publicly make a statement regarding the incident; however, according to Fox News, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates spoke with the outlet on Wednesday, saying “President Biden condemns the actions of this individual in the strongest terms and is grateful to law enforcement for quickly taking him into custody.”

Mainstream news hasn’t seemed to care too much either. According to Newsbusters, morning networks devoted “over three times more airtime” to the Jan. 6 hearing than to the alleged assassination attempt.

This has likely led some to dismiss Roske’s actions out of hand. But don’t get it twisted — unlike January 6, 2021, Roske’s actions were actually a legitimate threat to American democracy.

Roske didn’t merely plan to murder Kavanaugh. He came to the judge’s house armed to the teeth.

A news release from the Department of Justice offered a brief summary of the gear and armaments Roske brought to Justice Kavanaugh’s residence.

In terms of tools and weaponry, Roske brought a tactical knife, pepper spray, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar and “a pistol with two magazines and ammunition.”

He also brought with him “a black tactical chest rig,” “hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles,” zip ties, duct tape and firearm attachments for a low light situation — such as the inside of a house at night, for instance.

In short, he came ready for war.

Thankfully, according to the DOJ statement, the sight of two armed U.S. Marshalls posted outside of Kavanaugh’s residence seemed to have scared Roske off.

But what if they hadn’t?

Kavanaugh and his family could have been slaughtered.

Roske had everything he needed to break into the residence to make that happen.

The sheer level of malice behind Roske’s actions is hard to overlook.

In interviews with law enforcement, Roske revealed his motivations. A pro-gun control, pro-abortion zealot, Roske was worried that Kavanaugh would side against the left’s preferred positions on both issues.

It’s not hard to see how he could then justify the murder of Kavanaugh.

After all, for years, Democrats and the media have been painting their opponents on these issues as violent, tyrannical, Nazi-loving theocrats.

We don’t yet know if this would-be Kavanaugh murderer watches Joy Reid’s show — chances are very high he didn’t since virtually nobody does — but she regularly calls the Justice a Christian nationalist who favors theocracy. Did this inspire violence?https://t.co/liGtT416Ap pic.twitter.com/x3sY8vxDvs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 8, 2022

FLASHBACK: Senator Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened Justices if they didn’t rule the way he wanted in a case: pic.twitter.com/fXqjNKjqyN — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) March 21, 2022

Sadly, until Democrats begin reigning in their rhetoric, it’s only logical to assume that something like this will eventually happen again.

