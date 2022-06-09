Share
Commentary

The List of Gear Kavanaugh's Would-Be Assassin Had Is Terrifying

 By Michael Austin  June 9, 2022 at 2:06pm
A crazed leftist — Nicholas John Roske — traveled from California to Maryland to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Bret Kavanaugh on Wednesday. Since the incident, many Democrats have failed to acknowledge it, seemingly brushing it off.

Biden has yet to publicly make a statement regarding the incident; however, according to Fox News, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates spoke with the outlet on Wednesday, saying “President Biden condemns the actions of this individual in the strongest terms and is grateful to law enforcement for quickly taking him into custody.”

Mainstream news hasn’t seemed to care too much either. According to Newsbusters, morning networks devoted “over three times more airtime” to the Jan. 6 hearing than to the alleged assassination attempt.

This has likely led some to dismiss Roske’s actions out of hand. But don’t get it twisted — unlike January 6, 2021, Roske’s actions were actually a legitimate threat to American democracy.

Roske didn’t merely plan to murder Kavanaugh. He came to the judge’s house armed to the teeth.

A news release from the Department of Justice offered a brief summary of the gear and armaments Roske brought to Justice Kavanaugh’s residence.

In terms of tools and weaponry, Roske brought a tactical knife, pepper spray, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar and “a pistol with two magazines and ammunition.”

He also brought with him “a black tactical chest rig,” “hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles,” zip ties, duct tape and firearm attachments for a low light situation — such as the inside of a house at night, for instance.

Does Joe Biden need to address this situation?

In short, he came ready for war.

Thankfully, according to the DOJ statement, the sight of two armed U.S. Marshalls posted outside of Kavanaugh’s residence seemed to have scared Roske off.

But what if they hadn’t?

Kavanaugh and his family could have been slaughtered.

Roske had everything he needed to break into the residence to make that happen.

The sheer level of malice behind Roske’s actions is hard to overlook.

In interviews with law enforcement, Roske revealed his motivations. A pro-gun control, pro-abortion zealot, Roske was worried that Kavanaugh would side against the left’s preferred positions on both issues.

It’s not hard to see how he could then justify the murder of Kavanaugh.

After all, for years, Democrats and the media have been painting their opponents on these issues as violent, tyrannical, Nazi-loving theocrats.

Sadly, until Democrats begin reigning in their rhetoric, it’s only logical to assume that something like this will eventually happen again.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




