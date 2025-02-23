Listen: This Harmonized Version of 'God Bless America' Will Leave You Misty-Eyed, Guaranteed

It’s been years since a four-man music group released a harmonized rendition of “God Bless America,” yet the song continues to stir the emotions of listeners across the country.

Kings Return, a quartet based in Dallas, Texas, posted its adaptation to the patriotic song on YouTube in July 2019.

The video is titled “God Bless America, arranged & performed by Kings Return.”







“Breathtaking. Gives me chills. Beautiful,” one YouTube commenter wrote about the song.

Others users said they were moved by the performance, even to tears.

“Yeah, this got the tears flowing. Much love to you guys. Absolutely amazing, I’m blown away. God bless You and America,” a user wrote.

“I am honoring our Vets by listening to my favorite acapella NATIONAL HYMNS AND SONGS. Goosebumps and a tears. Please bless our hurting home in 2020,” another YouTuber wrote.

“It was just time for my post-cataract-surgery lubricating/moistening eye drops, but you know what I just discovered? Tears work every bit as well. Maybe I should listen to this every hour. That was lovely. Thank you!” another said.

Kings Return has posted much of its work on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and X.

In 2022, Kings Return covered the Bee Gees’ song “How Deep is Your Love” and earned a Grammy nomination for “best arrangement instrumental or a cappella,” according to the group’s website.

FOR YOUR GRAMMY® CONSIDERATION Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ✨

Album: “We Four Kings” Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella 🎹

Arrangement: “The Kings’ Nutcracker Suite” Thank you for your support and consideration during this exciting Grammy® season. 👑 pic.twitter.com/9r7Ixr7W71 — Kings Return (@realkingsreturn) October 4, 2024

Kings Return is an a cappella group, meaning it doesn’t use instruments.

Many of the quartet’s videos feature the band singing in a stairwell.

“That stairwell had such excellent reverb … it’s a huge part of our success: We joke that it’s the fifth member of the group,” baritone singer Jamall Williams told The Dallas Morning News.













In November 2023, Kings Return released its third album “We Four Kings,” its first full-length holiday record.

The group formed in 2016 but didn’t get serious until 2019, when the members recorded videos of themselves singing in the stairwell of a church in Arlington, Texas.

The videos soon went viral.

