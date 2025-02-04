Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes on Ugly Racist Rant About 'White Tears,' Gets Zero Pushback from CNN Anchor

CNN allowed Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett to go on a racial tirade against white people with no pushback.

While appearing on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live” program on Monday, the sophomore lawmaker slammed “mediocre white boys” who complain about diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“The coddling is for the white boys. That’s what’s happening right now. I am tired of the white tears. Listen, if you are competent, you are not concerned,” Crockett said.

Actually, under the DEI regime that recently reigned supreme in many companies and in the federal government, competent white men seeking jobs or looking to advance in their fields should have been very concerned.

Under DEI, meeting diversity goals trumped all, even enabling their exclusion from jobs and promotions, but Crockett does not see it that way.

“When I walk into Congress every single day, you know why I don’t feel a way and why you can’t make me doubt who I am, is because I know that I had to work 10 times as hard as they did just to get into the seat,” she told CNN.

“When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene, or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison. And that is the life that we have always lived,” she added.

Crockett represents the 30th congressional district in Texas, which includes portions of Dallas. Blacks make up 42 percent of the district, followed by Hispanics at 35 percent and whites at 16 percent.

From 1993 to 2023, it was represented by Eddie Bernice Johnson, a black woman.

Crockett did not even face a Republican opponent in November because her seat is so safe. She carried 85 percent of the vote, while a Libertarian Party candidate garnered 15 percent.

There are many white people serving in Congress who Crockett passes in the hallways that faced much tighter races than she did.

That includes both Greene and Boebert.

Crockett then went on a rant about white men not wanting black people educated.

“You know why? Because they don’t want any more Kamala Harrises. They don’t want any more Jasmine Crocketts. But I got news for them. I don’t care what they do. We will fight to the end to make sure that we get our due,” the congresswoman said.

First, Trump was likely overjoyed Harris was his opponent. And if Crockett should seek higher office, her Republican opposition candidate would likely thank his lucky stars.

Next, it must be noted that President Donald Trump during his first term funded HBCUs better than any previous administration.

“In my first weeks in office, I took action to make HBCUs a top priority once again… I signed legislation to increase federal funding for HBCUs by a record 13%.” – @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/VPg4bFz1kA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 10, 2019

But having started on her nonsensical path with no pushback from CNN’s Coates to this point, Crockett kept on going.

“If you want to talk about the people that shouldn’t be in this country, you probably need to look in the mirror, because the last time I checked, the Native Americans, who some of ICE have been rounding up, or the Puerto Ricans, who are absolutely Americans. Listen: the only people that came and colonized this place are your ancestors, Trump,” she said.

What?

When was the last time Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers rounded up Native Americans? Or Puerto Ricans who, as Crockett at least pointed out correctly, are American citizens?

The lawmaker’s charge that Trump’s ancestors were colonizers is just silly. It’s of course is a big sin in DEI world.

Newsflash to Rep. Crockett: the history of the world is colonization.

The first North American “natives” are thought to have likely crossed a Bering Sea land bridge, while those in South America probably came across the Pacific Ocean by boat.

Were the first tribe members to arrive on North American shores suddenly the owners of the entire continent, while anyone else who ever came was then a dreaded colonizer?

CNN seemed perfectly content to allow Crockett to spew her baseless views unchallenged, but one can only go so far always playing the victim.

