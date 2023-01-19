Listen: Heartbreaking 911 Call Ahead of Lisa Marie Presley's Cardiac Arrest

Confusion and panic marked the 911 call made to send paramedics to the home of Lisa Marie Presley, who died of a cardiac arrest on Jan. 12 at the age of 54.

Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, had been found unresponsive at her home. In an audio clip obtained by the New York Post and posted to YouTube, the housekeeper seems unable to speak clearly after the dispatcher asked, “What’s the address of the emergency?”

“How ’bout Provence Drive?” the dispatcher asked after an inaudible answer from the housekeeper.

“It’s Normandy Drive,” the housekeeper replied.

“Yes, but the closest street on the corner — is it Provence Drive?” the dispatcher said.

The housekeeper talked about what sounds like “Providence Drive” before admitting, “I really don’t know.”







She later told the dispatcher she was calling from Calabasas.

“Ma’am, is there someone else there with you right now?” the dispatcher asked.

As the housekeeper spoke, the dispatcher said, “Can you hand him the phone ‘cause I can hear him a little better than I can hear you?”

“Hi,” said a man, who is believed to be Danny Keough, Presley’s former husband.

“Sir, listen. Paramedics are already on the way. Code that they need to get in there?” the dispatcher said.

“No, there’s a security gate on the neighborhood, but they’ll just let them through,” the man believed to be Keough replied.

“How far are they?” the man asked,

“I have no idea where they’re at right now,” the dispatcher said.

“I think they’re here,” the man responded.

The Post reported that CPR was performed on Presley, who had a pulse when she was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center before being placed on life support. However, she died later that day.

No cause of death has been determined, according to CNN.

“Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined, and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” said Sarah Ardalani, a representative of the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A memorial service for Presley will be held Sunday, according to Graceland. The 9 a.m. service will be open to the public and can be viewed on Graceland’s Livestream page.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement after her daughter’s death, according to Page Six.

