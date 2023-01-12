Breaking Report: Elvis Presley's Daughter Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalized on Thursday after experiencing cardiac arrest.

Paramedics arrived at Presley’s Calabasas, California, home before taking her to a local hospital, according to TMZ.

Sources said that first responders administered epinephrine in order to restore Presley’s pulse.

Presley also received CPR from both her ex-husband, Danny Keough, and paramedics, according to unnamed sources.

#UPDATE: We’re told Lisa Marie Presley went into “full arrest” … our sources say someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Presley regain a pulse. https://t.co/aTUn6rgXB3 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2023

Presley went into “full arrest” during the medical emergency, according to TMZ.

She’s the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

Priscilla Presley, Lisa’s mother and Elvis’ ex-wife, arrived at the hospital after the event to be with her daughter during her treatment.

The mother and daughter attended Tuesday’s Golden Globes award ceremony, according to the Daily Mail.

Lisa Marie Presley talking about Elvis and Austin Butler #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OaU6hPwpou — daily austin butler 💭 (@archivebutler) January 11, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley’s condition is unclear after her hospitalization.

Representatives for Lisa Marie Presley — a singer and songwriter herself — declined to comment in response to an inquiry from Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.