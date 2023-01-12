Breaking Report: Elvis Presley's Daughter Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Parler Share
Lisa Marie Presley attends the the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on June 21, 2022.
Lisa Marie Presley attends the the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on June 21, 2022. (Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

Report: Elvis Presley's Daughter Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

 By Richard Moorhead  January 12, 2023 at 3:25pm
Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalized on Thursday after experiencing cardiac arrest.

Paramedics arrived at Presley’s Calabasas, California, home before taking her to a local hospital, according to TMZ.

Sources said that first responders administered epinephrine in order to restore Presley’s pulse.

Presley also received CPR from both her ex-husband, Danny Keough, and paramedics, according to unnamed sources.

Presley went into “full arrest” during the medical emergency, according to TMZ.

She’s the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

Priscilla Presley, Lisa’s mother and Elvis’ ex-wife, arrived at the hospital after the event to be with her daughter during her treatment.

The mother and daughter attended Tuesday’s Golden Globes award ceremony, according to the Daily Mail.

Lisa Marie Presley’s condition is unclear after her hospitalization.

Representatives for Lisa Marie Presley — a singer and songwriter herself — declined to comment in response to an inquiry from Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation