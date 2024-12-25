Literal Worst Nightmare: Woman Finds Attacker Coiled Around Toilet After Being Bitten in Middle of Night

Need something else to worry about? How about snakes in your toilet?

It’s a thing.

One Central Texas woman discovered that the hard way when she used the bathroom early one morning, according to KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas.

Maria Jaimes didn’t bother turning on the light before sitting down.

“The rat snake bit me in my leg when I sat on it,” Jaimes said. “Very scary situation on a Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m. with lights off.”

Jaimes didn’t bother killing the serpent.

Instead, she captured photos of it.

“As scared as I was when this happened, I am the one who took these pictures because no one would believe it!” she said.

🇺🇸 A snake emerging from a toilet in the U.S. bit a woman while she was using it. pic.twitter.com/wNdCsbe2uk — Update NEWS (@UpdateNews724) December 20, 2024

Jaimes, believing the snake may have gotten in through a roof vent, asked her husband to cover the opening with wire.

It’s unclear if the snake was venomous and if Jaimes needed any serious medical attention.

“I just want people to be aware this happens in real life and to be aware,” Jaimes said.

It’s rare, but it happens, said Alan Brown, technical director at ABC Home and Commercial Services.

“In 25 years of pest control, I have never dealt directly with it or have anybody that I know of deal with it,” Brown told KXAN-TV. “It is something if you do an internet search, you will find there are occurrences. I think it’s more of an urban legend most of the time but it does happen.”

Still don’t believe it?

Below are some more examples of snakes found in toilets.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

An Arizona homeowner got a scary surprise when she found a snake in her toilet. pic.twitter.com/oUXGcUVIyc — CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2023

The man is courageous and a hero saving his life In Thailand, a man was bitten on the testicles by a snake that had entered his toilet due to the rainy season. While using the toilet, he felt the snake bite him and immediately got up to yank the snake off his body. pic.twitter.com/H7Kk8kSJUx — Winnie Schola (@WinnieSchola) August 21, 2024

These people found a snake in their toilet… Seemingly a nightmare, come true. pic.twitter.com/TtebArlHCc — UberFacts (@UberFacts) July 29, 2018

Brown said there are multiple ways snakes can enter someone’s toilet.

“One is through the vent stack up on the roof … They can hold their breath and come through the toilet,” he said.

“They can also come kind of through the sewage system — especially if there may be a break in the lines or rats in the sewer. And then in some cases, they just make their way into a house traditionally, through a crack or a crevice. Or [they] make their way in and are looking for water and curl up in a toilet, as well.”

