Little Girl's Memory Lives on Through Special Song That Uses Her Own Heartbeat

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 22, 2020 at 12:20am
Hawaii, music and one very special little girl have come together in a precious token that has warmed hearts and brought smiles to many, especially the Glaz family.

Jaelyn Glaz was just a few days away from her 9th birthday when she passed away in 2018 after battling cancer at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

The hospital came up with the perfect gift for the Glaz family, something to help them remember her in a very fitting way.

Music was especially important to Jaelyn, according to her mother.

“Music was also something that made her get through the tough times,” Jackie Glaz told KTLA.

Music is something that unites many people, and the staff at UCLA Medical Center have seen its impact firsthand on many occasions.

“Music is, I can’t even tell you the impact it’s had on our patients,” Ratna Behal, a pediatric doctor at the hospital, said. “It’s so fundamental in the care of these children and the whole family really.”

So it made sense to tie together several life-honoring elements in a musical way — which is exactly what the UCLA Medical Center has been doing for several years to create unique keepsakes for grieving families.

One of Jaelyn’s favorite songs was Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” which she got to sing with the actual band when they visited her.

Taking that song, one of Jaelyn’s favorite sayings from the Disney film “Lilo and Stitch” and then incorporating the young girl’s heartbeat recording, “Jaelyn’s Heartbeat Song” was created.

“I am so glad KTLA 5 News asked us to share a part of Jaelyns Journey,” Jackie Glaz shared earlier this month. “When we hear her heartbeat song, it feels like a part of her lives on. Thank you, UCLA Health, for making this song that we can forever hear her heart.”

“Music has always been a big part of our day to day life and WALK THE MOON’s music, especially Shut up and Dance, was heard through the house and hospital room. It has a way of making a crappy day a little better or making a frown a smile.”

“Jaelyn’s memory will always live on her dancing, laughter, jokes, her spirit and inspiration. Love you always babygirl.”

When the Glaz family visited Hawaii last year to scatter Jaelyn’s ashes, they played her special song in memory of their beloved daughter, sister and friend.

