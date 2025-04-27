Researchers in the South Atlantic have filmed a colossal squid in its natural habitat — the first time since the species’ discovery 100 years ago, according to an April 15 news release from the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

Scientists aboard the Falkor Too, the institute’s research vessel, recorded the juvenile cephalopod near the South Sandwich Islands, using an underwater drone called SuBastian.

The squid was more than five inches long (13 centimeters), and was found at depth of 1,968 feet.







While dying adult colossal squids have been recorded by fishermen, the species had never been filmed in its natural habitat at depth, according to the Schmidt Ocean Institute, which is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

“It’s exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist,” said Dr. Kat Bolstad of the Auckland University of Technology, one of the scientists who verified the footage, which was captured March 9.

“For 100 years, we have mainly encountered them as prey remains in whale and seabird stomachs and as predators of harvested toothfish,” Bolstad said.

The colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni) is a member of the glass squid family (Cranchiidae).

Growing up to 23 feet and weighing as much as 1,100 lbs, the colossal is the heaviest invertebrate on the planet.

The video shows that the squid is transparent, which is characteristic of the juveniles.

The colossal squid—one of nature’s most elusive animals, and the world’s most massive squid species—was first identified 100 years ago using remains found in the stomach of a sperm whale. Now, one has been filmed alive in its natural oceanic environment for the first time. pic.twitter.com/yeqLs6b0Xq — National Geographic (@NatGeo) April 15, 2025

This is the second time in months that the Schmidt Ocean Institute has captured unprecedented footage.

During a January expedition near Antarctica, scientists aboard the Falkor Too recorded a glacial glass squid.

Like the colossal, the Galiteuthis glacialis had never been captured in its natural habitat before.

The first confirmed footage of a glacial glass squid was filmed in Antarctica’s Bellingshausen Sea during the Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition in January.https://t.co/pzyaGR9f1q — The Inertia (@the_inertia) April 22, 2025

“The first sighting of two different squids on back-to-back expeditions is remarkable and shows how little we have seen of the magnificent inhabitants of the Southern Ocean,” said Jyotika Virmani, Schmidt Ocean Institute’s executive director.

“Fortunately, we caught enough high-resolution imagery of these creatures to allow the global experts, who were not on the vessel, to identify both species,” Virmani said.

