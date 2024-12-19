A group of YouTube conspiracy theorists who insisted the Earth was flat now concede that the planet could be a sphere after witnessing the 24-hour Antarctic sun for themselves.

The Dec. 14 trip — which was called the “The Final Experiment” — was led by Colorado pastor Will Duffy, who brought together four flat-earthers and four globe-earthers to prove the Earth is not flat.

“I created The Final Experiment to end this debate, once and for all,” Duffy said in a statement. “After we go to Antarctica, no one has to waste any more time debating the shape of the Earth.”

Flat-earthers have long maintained that Antarctica holds the key to proving the Earth is flat, but falsely claimed that the Antarctic Treaty of 1959 barred them from visiting.

To resolve this controversy, Duffy organized an all-expenses-paid trip with Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions for the eight participants.

The trip typically costs $35,000 per person.

NEW: Flat Earther travels all the way to Antarctica to prove that the Earth is flat only to find out that it’s not. Lmao. Flat Earth YouTuber Jeran Campanella went on a $35,000 trip to prove that there was “no 24-hour sun.” “Sometimes you are wrong in life and I thought there… pic.twitter.com/8jvLWawB2J — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2024

“In the flat-Earth view of the world, Antarctica is actually an ice wall that encircles the other continents and holds in the oceans,” according to News.com.au.

“If that view were correct, the sun must rise and set each day — even in Antarctica — and could never circle the sky all 24 hours.”

As soon as The Final Experiment voyagers stepped off the plane, they began monitoring the sun’s activity.

If it stayed in the sky for 24 hours, a core belief of the flat-Earth theory would be shattered. And that’s exactly what happened.

Below is a timelapse of the 24-hour Antarctic sun.

Timelapse of the 24 hour Antarctic sun Credit: Dave McKeeganhttps://t.co/fUHgepbYLv pic.twitter.com/P78iNsZUhM — 🚀conspiracy_slayer🌕 (@conspiracyslyr) December 16, 2024

YouTuber Jeran Campanella, a prominent flat-Earth conspiracy theorist, admitted he was wrong after his trip.

“All right, guys, sometimes you are wrong in life,” Campanella told viewers on a midnight livestream, per News.com.au.

“And I thought that there was no 24-hour sun. In fact, I was pretty sure of it. It’s a fact, the sun does circle you in the south. … What does that mean? You guys are going to have to figure that out yourself,” he added.

Campanella said he has been accused of being a “shill” for promoting the flat-Earth theory for YouTube views and internet fame, but he insists he actually believed it.

“I honestly believed there was no 24-hour sun,” he said. “I honestly now believe there is.”







Another flat-Earth YouTuber, Austin Whitsitt, also conceded “we were wrong” about the 24-hour sun.

“I was one of the people that said I definitely didn’t think that there was a 24-hour sun,” he said, per News.com.au.

However, Whitsitt insists the 24-hour sun does not totally disprove the flat-Earth theory.

“The point of this trip is to see if there’s a 24-hour sun. There clearly is,” he said.

“I don’t think it falsifies plane-Earth. I don’t think it proves a globe. I think it’s a singular data point.”

Another flat-earther, Lisbeth Acosta, said she hasn’t completely abandoned her flat-Earth narrative, either.

However, she said, it’s important for people to put their egos aside to investigate the truth.

“That’s not saying a 24-hour sun proves a globe model,” Acosta said, per News.com.au. “There’s still things that are definitely in question.”

There are several amusing aspects to this story. One is that the expedition was led by a Christian pastor.

This is ironic because flat-earthers have often been dismissed as religious zealots who blindly reject science.

However, in this instance, Pastor Will Duffy clearly has no problem reconciling his Christian beliefs with an acceptance of scientific data.

Another interesting revelation is that there are many people who subscribe to the flat-Earth theory. Many of us never even gave this a second thought.

However, given the steady stream of lies and propaganda the public has been fed about practically everything, it’s not surprising that skepticism over any “official narrative” has mushroomed.

