Lone Pro-Life Woman Expertly Fends Off 6-on-1 Pro-Abortion Onslaught on 'Dr. Phil'

A pro-life activist maintained her composure and civility while debating an irate group of abortion superfans on the “Dr. Phil” talk show.

On Monday, Lila Rose, the founder and president of Live Action, was confronted by host Phil McGraw as well as five activists who believe pregnant women have the unconditional right to kill their unborn babies.

The pro-abortion panelists included Christian Nunes, the president of the National Organization for Women; civil rights attorney Ben Crump; and Democratic Louisiana state Sen. Katrina Jackson.

At one point, an angry audience member accused Rose of being heartless while discussing the tragic case of a 10-year-old girl who got pregnant after being raped.

“There is nothing you can say that could justify that level of lack of empathy,” the woman said.

She then barraged Rose with ad hominem attacks, including calling her “a traitor” to all women.

Rose responded by saying “laws are meant to protect the weak,” and the weakest in our society are babies.

“Whether you live 10 minutes, or 10 years, or 100 years, you’re a human life and you have the right to not be killed,” she said. “And that’s what the pro-life fight is all about.”

At another point, McGraw joined the pro-abortion fray, claiming there’s no medical consensus about when life begins.

“There is no consensus amongst the scientific community that life begins at conception,” he argued.

Rose disagreed, saying “96 percent of scientists say that life begins at fertilization.”

Live Action tweeted that those figures came from a “non-partisan brief in support of neither party in the Dobbs case,” the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

A study titled “Biologists’ Consensus on ‘When Life Begins’” that was published in the life-sciences journal SSRN in 2018 found that 95 percent of biologists agreed that life begins at fertilization.

In the study, Steven A. Jacobs of the University of Chicago’s Department of Comparative Human Development surveyed 5,502 biologists from 1,058 academic institutions around the world.

The research sample included scientists who were born in 86 different countries.

“Overall, 95% of biologists affirmed the view (5,212 out of 5,502)” that life begins at conception, the study said.

This finding is especially noteworthy because the majority of the respondents (63 percent) said they were “non-religious.”

In addition, the sample was comprised of “more liberals (89%) than conservatives (11%), Democrats (92%) than Republicans (8%), and pro-choice supporters (85%) than pro-life supporters (15%).”

Whatever your views on abortion, it’s impressive to see someone take on an entire panel of irate people without losing her cool. So kudos to you, Lila Rose.

