Lone Witness Shredded Impeachment, Now Even His Dog Is Getting Death Threats

An expert witness who destroyed the Democrats’ impeachment attempt on live television last week says he is now facing a hatred so unhinged that even his wife and dog are getting death threats.

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley stood out among the four expert witnesses who testified Dec. 4 before the House Judiciary Committee due his skepticism of the current impeachment attempt.

Despite noting he voted against then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election, Turley adamantly argued Democrats have not laid out a valid argument for impeaching the president.

In response to his testimony, Turley confirmed he’s received death threats — and that those threats haven’t just targeted him, either.

“I know you received a lot of threats after what you did last week,” CBS host Norah O’Donnell said in a Monday interview with the law professor.

“And my wife and dog,” Turley replied.

O’Donnell brought up the fact that Turley had mentioned both his wife and dog in his congressional testimony.

“Yeah but who would shoot a Goldendoodle? Maybe a Shih Tzu, but not a Goldendoodle,” Turley said. “I don’t understand where the anger comes from.”

Here’s a guess: Perhaps all that anger comes from Turley’s honest defense of Trump.

Although it’s not clear if the families of the three other witnesses have received death threats, one assumes that if they did, the establishment media would be all over it.

The left has been violently opposed to the rightfully elected president since the day after the 2016 election. Riots swept the streets and left many businesses damaged and cars torched in the wake of Trump’s victory.

Now, Democrats are trying to overturn the results of that election via a partisan attempt at impeachment.

The other “witnesses” that appeared Dec. 4 — although they possessed no personal firsthand knowledge of the matters at the heart of the impeachment inquiry — all made passionate arguments in favor of impeachment.

Despite the clear bias of the witnesses called by Democrats (Turley was the sole expert who had been called to appear that day by Republicans on the Judiciary Committee), the left celebrated their pro-impeachment testimony.

Of course, while Democrats may very well impeach Trump, he will almost certainly be acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate, meaning that the left’s dream of removing him from office will remain exactly that — a dream.

Unfortunately for the radical left, the reality of the situation is not going to be something they can threaten their way out of.

