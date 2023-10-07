Share
Commentary

Watch: Israeli Tank Disabled, Crew Captured as Insane Footage Continues to Pour out of Holy Land

 By Jared Harris  October 7, 2023 at 11:45am
Share

A surprise assault on the Holy Land has left Israeli forces reeling. As video emerges from the ongoing chaos, the scale and ferocity of the militant operation is rapidly becoming clear.

The situation erupted early Saturday morning as thousands of rockets rained down on Israel. Meanwhile, armed Hamas fighters employed numerous tactics to successfully infiltrate the country’s border.

Militants were recorded moving in on foot and on trucks, dirt bikes and boats.

Border defenses were seemingly overwhelmed by the myriad militants pouring in at numerous points. Making the response more difficult, defenders were forced to deal with unorthodox and clandestine infiltrations.

One video shows an apparent Hamas fighter flying in on a motorized paraglider.

Trending:
DeSantis' Florida Hits Biden Admin with Lawsuit, Alleges White House Is 'Intent on Driving Our Country Into the Ground'

Hamas soldiers were quick to capitalize on their rapid mass infiltration and began gunning down civilians and assaulting any police or soldiers they encountered.

Rapid movement of the fighters appears to have overwhelmed the Israeli response in the opening hours of the assault.

Will this mark the beginning of a larger conflict?

A video underscoring the initial success of the violent militants shows fighters atop a seized Israeli tank.

In the footage, the armed men can be seen atop a smoldering piece of Israeli armor. This tank likely had to be abandoned shortly after its capture as smoke pouring from the vehicle indicates it was totally disabled.

A full video of the assault shows militants on motorcycles breaching a border area before disabling the tank and dragging its crew out. The video is graphic, and can be seen here.

Related:
White House Officials Quietly Visit Saudi Arabia to Seek 'Mega-Deal' Despite Biden's Vow to Make Country a 'Pariah': Report

Not all infiltration attempts were successful, however.

A clip taken from the shore shows an Israeli warship opening fire on fast boats full of militants. From the rate of effective fire seen in the video, it seems unlikely either of these boats was able to land its passengers.

The savage and indiscriminate assault on Israel may have left a bloody and ruinous path in its wake, but it’s clear that the massacre will only serve to whip up forces in the Holy Land to exact powerful vengeance.

Now, it’s Hamas’ turn to wait in fear as the Israeli Defense Forces prepare to show the world their answer to the heartless weekend slaughter.

 

 

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Watch: Israeli Tank Disabled, Crew Captured as Insane Footage Continues to Pour out of Holy Land
Restaurant's Brutal Policy Has Dine-and-Dashers Crawling Back to Pay
Panic After Salmon-Eating Shark Found in Landlocked Idaho
FBI Kills Yet Another American in His Own Home, This Time It's a '100% Disabled Veteran'
Climate Activist Wanted to Be a Human Rights Lawyer... Now She'll Likely Spend the Rest of Her Life Behind Bars
See more...

Conversation