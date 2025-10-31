Longtime CBS News Anchor Gayle King Expected to Exit Show Amid 'Bloodbath' at Network: Report

Gayle King is reportedly preparing to step down as co-host of CBS Mornings next year as part of a sweeping overhaul under new parent company Paramount Skydance.

King’s contract runs through May, and she is said to be in discussions about transitioning into a new role within the network’s news division as Paramount’s leadership reshapes the organization from the top down, according to Variety.

Executives at CBS are reportedly eager to keep King under contract by offering her the opportunity to develop her own programs or specials under the network’s banner.

A CBS representative, however, insisted no formal talks about her contract have taken place and said that King remains a valued part of CBS.

“There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future,” the representative told Variety.

CBS News did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

