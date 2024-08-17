Longtime Comedian Walking Between Gigs Killed in Hit-and-Run, Teen Under Arrest

A longtime West Coast comedian who had performed on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” died Thursday in a hit-and-run accident, according to news reports.

Perry Kurtz, 73, was struck by a vehicle while crossing Ventura Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. in Los Angeles’ Tarzana neighborhood, KTLA-TV reported.

Kurtz reportedly was not in a marked crosswalk.

He performed at a restaurant near the area of the crash each Thursday, witnesses said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department, according to TMZ.

The driver of the gray Honda Civic that struck him fled the scene.

Police told KTLA that the vehicle was traced to an 18-year-old suspect, Nathon Jaimes.

KTTV-TV reported that about an hour after the crash, witnesses called police after spotting the suspect vehicle about a half-mile from the accident scene. The car was “oddly parked with a broken windshield.”

Jaimes was arrested at his home in Reseda on charges of felony hit and run causing death.

Kurtz’ comedy career was launched in the early 1970s, TMZ reported.

He performed throughout the country, “headlining some of the biggest comedy clubs in L.A. and New York City,” the entertainment news outlet reported.

His show was featured at such storied venues as the Comedy Store, the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club, Dangerfield’s and the Hollywood Pantages Theater.

“He had a close relationship with — and opened for — Robin Williams before [Williams] passed in 2014,” TMZ reported.

Local news reporter Gigi Graciette of KTTV-TV posted a link to a story about Kurtz’ death on social media platform X.

Victim of last night’s hit-and-run in Tarzana identified as veteran comedian and entertainer Perry Kurtz.

“He spent over four decades making people laugh and now he’s not here anymore” his friend told me.

Tragic. https://t.co/dTIrpTyRwT@foxla pic.twitter.com/O0aW6aknyi — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) August 16, 2024

“’He spent over four decades making people laugh and now he’s not here anymore,’ his friend told me,” Graciette commented in the post.

“Tragic.”

