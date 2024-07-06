Share
Sports
News

NFL Rookie Killed in Car Crash, Team 'Devastated'

 By The Associated Press  July 6, 2024 at 10:32am
Share

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed Saturday morning in a car crash in Maryland, police and the team said.

Jackson, 24, was one of three people who died in an overnight three-car crash in Prince George’s County, according to Maryland State Police.

The Vikings released a statement, saying the team spoke to Jackson’s family and is “devastated by the news.”

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in the statement. “As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him.”

Jackson was a fourth-round selection of the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft. He played two years at Alabama before finishing his college career with one season at Oregon.

Trending:
Actor Danny Trejo Sparks Brawl at Fourth of July Parade a Day After Backing Biden

Jackson was in the running to earn a starting cornerback job at the team’s training camp, which opens later this month in Eagan, Minnesota.

“I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said in the statement.

Police said Jackson died at the scene. The other victims were Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24.

Hazel played college football at Maryland and Charlotte, and Lytton played at Florida State and Penn State.

The three won state championships together at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Maryland, according to On3.com.

They were in the same vehicle at the time of the crash. Hazel was driving, and Jackson and Lytton were passengers, police said.

Investigators believe the driver of a second vehicle traveling north attempted to change lanes “at a high rate of speed” when they struck the car driven by Hazel and a third vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the second or third vehicles.

Investigators say alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending “the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NFL Rookie Killed in Car Crash, Team 'Devastated'
Heat Wave Shatters Records Across America - The Worst Is Yet to Come for the Heartland
Russian Athletes Refuse to Participate in Paris Olympics
Meteorologists' Fear Becoming Grim Reality as Record-Smashing Storm Beryl Turns Toward Texas
Evacuations Ordered as US Wildfire Spreads, Cause Still Under Investigation
See more...

Conversation