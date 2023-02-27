Parler Share
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday. (Rebecca Droke - AFP / Getty Images)

Look Who Is Showing Up in Trump's Hometown - 2024 Shaping Up to Be a Fight

 By Mary Lou Masters  February 27, 2023 at 7:53am
Republican presidential hopefuls look to prominent GOP donors in New York City, former President Donald Trump’s hometown, who are not yet committed to supporting any candidate, according to The New York Times.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are meeting with the city’s likely Republican donors, the Times reported.

These donors from Trump’s stomping ground are looking to place their money behind a Republican candidate, and are weighing their options as legal issues and Jan. 6 involvement against the former president continue to mount.

“No way does Trump have New York locked up,” Alfonse D’Amato, New York Republican lobbyist, told the Times. “The more people see him, the worse he looks.”

Pence, who has not yet entered the 2024 GOP primary, traveled to the city last week to meet with donors, Haley, the second Republican to announce a bid for president in 2024, will attend a fundraiser Tuesday among top Wall Street officials, and Youngkin is meeting with donors and leaders on Wednesday.

“Where is the money? The money is in New York,” D’Amato told the Times.

The former vice president met privately with possible donors, and has previously connected with GOP donors who favored the Trump administration’s policies, according to the Times.


The executives hosting Haley’s campaign fundraiser include TPG partner Joseph Konzelmann and Barclays’ vice chair Gautam Chawla. Tickets to the event range from $3,300 to $6,600.

Will Trump win the Republican nomination?

Youngkin, who has not made his presidential aspirations clear, will visit with several people, one of whom is John Catsimatidis, a former donor and acquaintance of Trump. Catsimatidis told the Times it wasn’t a fundraising meeting, and is just so he can “know him better.”

Catsimatidis also previously met with Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state for the Trump administration, who is considering a run for president, according to the Times.

“I have advised him [Trump] that he should be telling people how good he is, and the good things he accomplished for our country versus how bad the other people are,” Catsimatidis told the Times.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Mary Lou Masters
Conversation