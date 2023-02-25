Parler Share
Commentary

Is This Jury Foreman Conducting Actual 'Witch Hunt' on Trump? - Her Disturbing Social Media Posts Revealed

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  February 25, 2023 at 11:33am
Emily Kohrs was the foreman of the special grand jury formed to consider the possibility that former President Donald Trump and his associates tried to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. Kohrs made headlines this week following comments made during an ill-advised media blitz, which managed to shock even the folks at MSNBC.

Her remarks, of course, prompted an immediate review of her social media history. Even a cursory glimpse of Kohrs’ pins on the image sharing social media site Pinterest give new meaning to the term “witch hunt.”

Below is a photo of some of the pins on a Pinterest board that allegedly belongs to Kohrs. The pins included instructions on how to get started in Wicca, Witchcraft, and Paganism, as well as a list of items beginners should have on hand to start practicing witchcraft.

In the Twitter post below, one man claimed his daughter had once worked at a restaurant with Kohrs. His daughter told him Kohrs once showed up to work wearing a cape and cried after being told “she couldn’t wait tables like that.”

Alarming as Kohrs’ social media content may be, it is secondary to the tremendous stupidity of her media appearances this week.

Should Emily Kohrs be removed from the case?

On Tuesday, Kohrs spoke to CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Kohrs, who looks and acts much younger than her 30 years, told media outlets that “more than a dozen people would be indicted in connection with the alleged attempt to fraudulently overturn the results of the presidential election,” according to The New York Post.

MSNBC host Alex Wagner covered Kohrs’ interview with the network on her Wednesday night show. One must really watch a clip of Kohrs in action to get a feel for the potential damage she may have caused.

Through a series of remarks, conspiratorial smiles and other facial expressions, Kohrs let journalists know the jury had recommended that more than a dozen people be indicted and that Trump may be among them.

For example, she was asked “Did the grand jury recommend an indictment of former President Trump?”

Following a pause, Kohrs replied, “I’m not going to speak on exact indictments.” Then a broad, knowing smile crossed her face.

She said, “I don’t think there are any giant plot twists coming.”

According to Wagner, during her NBC interview, Kohrs revealed that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified for an hour and a half and that “maybe a dozen” witnesses had been granted immunity ahead of their testimony.

Wagner recounted Kohrs’ earlier exchange with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She’d been asked about Trump’s comment that the grand jury’s report had totally exonerated him. Quoting the AJC article, Wagner said, “Kohrs rolled her eyes and burst out laughing. ‘Did he really say that,’ she asked. ‘Oh, that’s fantastic. That’s phenomenal. I love it.'”

Interestingly, Kohrs also told AJC she has never voted in any election.

But she is certainly enjoying her time in the spotlight.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis convened the grand jury to investigate after a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call revealed then President Trump asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,000 votes in the state. Considering that Willis has not yet made a decision on indictments in the case, Kohrs’ media appearances were a bad idea. They were actually a gift to those who may eventually be indicted as they could use her statements to say the case was tainted from the beginning.

National security attorney Bradley Moss took to Twitter to call Kohrs’ media tour “obscenely stupid, ill-advised and inappropriate.”

He strongly urged her to stop.

The Post reported that CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig called the interviews a “prosecutor’s nightmare” on the Tuesday night edition of “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“Mark my words, Donald Trump’s team is going to make a motion if there’s an indictment to dismiss that indictment based on grand jury impropriety,” Honig said. “She’s not supposed to be talking about anything, really.”

This young woman should not have been allowed anywhere near a grand jury. She is indeed a “prosecutor’s nightmare.”

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




