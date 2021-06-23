Path 27
News
Sports
Athletes run in the first round of the Women's 5000 Meter during day one of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Athletes run in the first round of the Women's 5000 Meter during day one of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on Friday in Eugene, Oregon. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Refuses to Sign Bill Banning Biological Males from Women's Sports

Mary Margaret Olohan June 23, 2021 at 1:38pm
Path 27

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have banned biological males from women’s sports.

“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” the governor said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

“Even the author of the bill acknowledged throughout the legislative session that there wasn’t a single case where this was an issue.”

Louisiana’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act would have prohibited biological males from participating in female intercollegiate, interscholastic, or intramural athletic sports “that receive state funding.”

The bill, which passed the state Senate 29-6 and the House 78-19, was sponsored by Republican state Sen. Beth Mizell.

Trending:
House Dem Suggests Punishing Catholic Church if Biden Is Denied Communion

“To put it simply, I disagree with the Governor’s opinion on this,” Mizell posted on Facebook Tuesday.

“A lot.”

At least 31 states have taken action to ban biological males from participating in female sports: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana and New Hampshire.

New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin have also introduced legislation aimed at banning biological males from female sports, according to data compiled by the American Principles Project.

Should governors support legislation that bans biological males from competing in girls' sports?

Governors in Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, and Tennessee have signed these pieces of legislation into law.

South Dakota’s bill was thrust into the national spotlight when Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem refused to sign the legislation without her suggested changes.

The governor has steadily insisted the bill would subject South Dakota to lawsuits the state could not win and said she seeks to “protect girls” through other measures.

Noem continues to push back on assertions that she caved to pressure from groups like the NCAA, emphasizing that she wants long-term solutions that will protect South Dakota girls.

Related:
Indiana Takes Steps to Address Parents' Concerns About Critical Race Theory

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Mary Margaret Olohan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Refuses to Sign Bill Banning Biological Males from Women's Sports
Indiana Takes Steps to Address Parents' Concerns About Critical Race Theory
Judge Strikes Down Law Banning Police from Putting Pressure on Torso During Arrests
Biden DOJ Declares Transgender Legislation in These States 'Unconstitutional'
GOP Governor Signs Bill Allowing Injured Police Dogs to Receive Emergency Medical Services
See more...

Conversation