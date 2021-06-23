Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Refuses to Sign Bill Banning Biological Males from Women's Sports

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have banned biological males from women’s sports.

“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” the governor said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

“Even the author of the bill acknowledged throughout the legislative session that there wasn’t a single case where this was an issue.”

Louisiana’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act would have prohibited biological males from participating in female intercollegiate, interscholastic, or intramural athletic sports “that receive state funding.”

The bill, which passed the state Senate 29-6 and the House 78-19, was sponsored by Republican state Sen. Beth Mizell.

“To put it simply, I disagree with the Governor’s opinion on this,” Mizell posted on Facebook Tuesday.

“A lot.”



At least 31 states have taken action to ban biological males from participating in female sports: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana and New Hampshire.

New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin have also introduced legislation aimed at banning biological males from female sports, according to data compiled by the American Principles Project.

Governors in Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, and Tennessee have signed these pieces of legislation into law.

South Dakota’s bill was thrust into the national spotlight when Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem refused to sign the legislation without her suggested changes.

Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem debate her decision to send a bill to ban biological men from playing girls sports back to the state legislature: TUCKER: “You caved to the NCAA.” GOV. NOEM: “Im not interested in picking a fight [in court] that we can’t win” pic.twitter.com/rgWAUIUcCh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2021

The governor has steadily insisted the bill would subject South Dakota to lawsuits the state could not win and said she seeks to “protect girls” through other measures.

Noem continues to push back on assertions that she caved to pressure from groups like the NCAA, emphasizing that she wants long-term solutions that will protect South Dakota girls.

