The Kentucky police chief who was in charge when golf champ Scottie Scheffler was arrested last month has resigned.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel resigned Tuesday, less than two weeks after being placed on administrative leave over a sexual harassment case, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Her resignation came after a recording was released that seemed to show she promoted a major in the department to a leadership role less than a minute after a female major complained that he had “sexually harassed and attacked” her, according to the report.

Since that incident, two other female LMPD officers filed lawsuits against the department, documenting allegations of sexual harassment in the department, the Courier-Journal reported.

Paul Humphrey will lead the department as interim police chief.

“Humphrey is the sixth person to lead the troubled department since 2020, when longtime chief Steve Conrad was fired by Mayor Greg Fischer for mishandling protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor,” Louisville Public Media reported.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said Humphrey understands the need to reform the local law enforcement agency.

“He understands that what’s needed for this department to move forward is to continue making improvements, to continue fighting crime and to continue strengthening relationships with the entire community,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg said the department would revise its sexual harassment procedures.

Have you been following this story? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He called the conduct alleged in the lawsuits “unacceptable and inexcusable,” The Associated Press reported.

“Everyone should be treated with respect by their colleagues,” Greenberg added. “And everyone has the responsibility to treat others with respect. That should be true in every workplace.”

Gwinn-Villaroel’s departure came five weeks after the department came under international scrutiny over Scheffler’s arrest by a detective with the LMPD after the star tried to enter the Valhalla Golf Club during the PGA Championship.

Scheffler was detained May 17 after an officer accused him of felony second-degree assault on a police officer for attempting to enter the course after police directing traffic waved him away.

An officer tried to grab Scheffler’s car — which was marked with PGA insignias — and was reportedly dragged a short distance.

Scheffler said he had no idea the man in the yellow safety vest was a police officer, as he did not identify himself as such.

The golf champ called the interaction between him and the LMPD officer a “big misunderstanding” and publicly praised the work law enforcement officers do.

Charges in the case were later dropped and both sides entered into an agreement not to pursue any legal action over the incident.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.