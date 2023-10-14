Share
Louvre Evacuated, France on High Alert

 By The Associated Press  October 14, 2023 at 5:08am
The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff Saturday after receiving bomb threats.

The government has put France on high-security alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist.

The Louvre said no one was hurt and no incident was reported. Paris police said officers searched the museum after it received written bomb threats.

The former royal palace at Versailles also received bomb threats, a national police spokesperson said. The palace and its sprawling gardens were evacuated while police examined the area, the spokesperson said.

Alarms rang out through the Louvre, a vast space overlooking the Seine River, when the evacuation was announced. Police cordoned off its signature pyramid from all sides as tourists and other visitors streamed out.

Videos posted online showed people leaving, some hurriedly and some stopping to take photos, others apparently confused about what was happening.

The French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday’s school attack.

French authorities say a former student suspected of Islamic radicalization killed a teacher and wounded three other people before being captured.

The government is concerned about the fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

