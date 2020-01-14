SECTIONS
LSU Players Threatened with Arrest During Postgame Locker Room Celebration That Included Cigars

By Joe Setyon
Published January 14, 2020 at 9:18am
Spirits were high in the LSU locker room after the Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25 Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to win the college football national championship.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, starred as LSU won its first title since the 2007-08 season.

Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns and added 58 yards on the ground with a rushing score.

So it made sense that Burrow and some of his teammates wanted to enjoy some cigars in the aftermath of their big win. After all, smoking a cigar after winning a championship is something of a tradition in American sports.

But it seems at least one police officer wasn’t in a celebratory mood, reportedly threatening to arrest anyone who didn’t stop smoking.

“A police officer threw water on the party when telling the national champions they could not smoke the cigars that burned for easily 15 minutes after beating Clemson,” AL.com reported.

“In fact, the officer announced to the players any smoking cigars in the locker room would be subject to arrest. Several players holding stogies laughed at the warning like it was a joke but the cop wasn’t smiling.”

Now, there a couple of ways to look at this.

On the one hand, the officer was correct in that both the state of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans have laws in place that ban smoking in public places.

These laws were enacted to protect the public from having to breathe in secondhand smoke; indeed, according to reporters at the scene, there was plenty of secondhand smoke in the locker room.

That being said, it’s important to note that the punishments for violating these ordinances do not include arrest, as Sports Illustrated noted.

So even if the officer wanted to enforce the law, it seems that he should have threatened a citation or a ticket rather than arrest.

In the end, it seems everything worked out for the best.

“Another officer tried to tell them it was OK to celebrate with a smoke in the locker room but he insisted his commander told him it was a no-go,” AL.com reported. “Nobody was arrested.”

It’s understandable that the players would want to celebrate their win with some victory cigars, but it also makes sense that the officer wanted to make sure they were following the law.

Thankfully, nobody was arrested, and further escalation appears to have been avoided.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







