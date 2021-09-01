Path 27
Commentary

Lt. Col. Oliver North: China Will Reverse Engineer Weapons from Afghanistan to Be Used Against US

 By Cameron Arcand  September 1, 2021 at 4:37pm
Path 27

Lt. Col. Oliver North, Ret., issued a dark warning Wednesday about the vulnerability of the United States military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

During an interview with Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily,” the former Reagan official dove into how enemies of the United States may take advantage of the technology now in the Taliban’s hands.

The Biden administration left behind “some of the most sophisticated weapons and equipment we’ve ever made for the military,” North said.

“It’s going to be reverse-engineered in China. It will be reverse-engineered in Russia. It will be used against us in other campaigns.”

He discussed how the Taliban could have a lucrative business selling the equipment to China, which could ultimately replicate it for its own usage.

Trending:
Biden Officials Turn on Him, Reveal How They Really Feel About Afghanistan Withdrawal

“They’re going to be heading to the port where they will be loaded aboard a ship and taken to communist China for exploitation,” he explained. “That’s what’s happening to anywhere between five and 10 of every piece of equipment. The Taliban, by the way, are getting rich on this. They’re — quote — selling them.”

“What’s happening to a lot of [abandoned equipment] is that they’re being dragged across the border in Conex boxes and on trucks. A HET is a heavy equipment transporter,” he said.

“When we offload a tank — an M1 tank, 70 tons — off a ship, and set it down on the pier, it’s loaded onto a HET a transported to where it’s going to fight, because you don’t want to wear out the treads and don’t want to burn up more fuel than you need to need to.”

American military officials and the White House should see North’s warning as a giant red flag that they should have destroyed our equipment before the withdrawal.

Whether it’s tanks, helicopters or weapons, the Chinese and Russian governments will see this as an opportunity to sharpen their own military capabilities and assert global dominance.

China has made it clear it would like its military to surpass the U.S. in the coming years, which would trample the global standing of the free world.

North’s point also highlights how President Joe Biden’s end to the war in Afghanistan lacked the adequate planning to account for its complexity.

Related:
Famous Chinese Billionaire Blacklisted Overnight, Party Scrubs Her Existence from Internet

The Afghan National Security Forces were not properly equipped to protect the equipment or put up a fight against the Taliban, so the U.S. should not have trusted them with tools that could likely give away important secrets.

Biden campaigned on the fact that the rest of the world would take us seriously after the Trump administration, but has instead embarrassed the U.S. and the rest of the Western world.

The president’s atrocious foreign policy has made America a doormat for our adversaries, putting civilians all over the world at high risk for terrorism and authoritarian violence.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Lt. Col. Oliver North: China Will Reverse Engineer Weapons from Afghanistan to Be Used Against US
Young Not Stupid: Scathing Ads Go for Newsom's Throat as California Voters Wake Up
Videos Show Man Hanging from Biden's Left-Behind US Black Hawk Helicopter [Updated]
Al Qaeda Is Back Thanks to Biden: Bin Laden Goon Reportedly Returns to Afghanistan After 20 Years, Final US Flights Leave
Biden Must Own What Comes Next as American Citizens Blocked from Kabul Airport: Lawmakers
See more...

Conversation