MAGA Betrayal: Trump-Endorsed Congresswoman Trashes His Immigration Policy in Scathing Ad

Republican Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar blasted President Donald Trump’s sweeping deportation agenda in a new campaign ad.

Salazar, who is seeking a fourth term in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, alleged in the video that “some” of Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts “have gone too far.” Trump notably said in a Feb. 10 Truth Social post that Salazar has his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for reelection.

“In July, 50% of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record,” Salazar said. “Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today. You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism.”

“I’m not talking about giving them amnesty. I’m talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land,” she continued.

Salazar is well known as the primary sponsor of the DIGNIDAD (Dignity Act), a bipartisan immigration reform package heavily scrutinized by many on the right and widely described by its critics as an amnesty bill. The legislation would, among other things, provide a pathway to legal status for some illegal immigrants in the U.S.

Salazar has forcefully rejected the notion that her bill provides amnesty or a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants while stating in a March press release that a path to legal status for working and taxpaying illegal aliens is the “moral, economic, and American thing to do.”

The White House and Salazar’s campaign each did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Salazar’s campaign ad will air across broadcast television, digital and OTT throughout South Florida, according to a news release.

Trump’s administration has been spearheading a sweeping mass deportation agenda during his second term. The administration has deported over 605,000 illegal aliens during Trump’s second term, with an additional 1.9 million self-deporting, according to a page on the White House’s website.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a Jan. 20 statement that the president has “a clear mandate to secure our borders, end illegal immigration, take criminal aliens off our streets, protect the American taxpayer, and Make America Safe Again.”

Salazar’s Miami-area congressional district is 73.5% Hispanic, according to Legisletter. In 2024, Trump won the district by 14.6 points, according to estimates from The Downballot. However he had only won it by 0.3% in 2020 and lost it to Hillary Clinton by a 17-point margin in 2016.

She faces a challenge from Democratic former TV news anchor Eliott Rodriguez in November. The bipartisan Cook Political Report rates the contest “Likely R.” Salazar is also a former TV news anchor.

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