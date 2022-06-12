Share
Commentary

Maher Blasts NYT Coverage of Kavanaugh Murder Plot, Uses Own Show to Wage War

 By Warner Todd Huston  June 12, 2022 at 3:50pm
Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time” political talk show, blasted The New York Times for its biased coverage of the assassination attempt of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Maher’s comments came on the heels of the arrest of a man who allegedly aimed to murder a Supreme Court Justice. Nicholas John Roske, 26, was arrested on Wednesday outside the home of Justice Kavanaugh carrying several weapons and is now facing a federal charge of attempted murder against a Supreme Court justice.

The suspect was seen by two deputy U.S. Marshals on the scene as he was walking down the street from Kavanaugh’s residence. But it was later discovered that he had revealed his own intentions to local law enforcement.

The fact that the Times buried the story caused Maher to blast the paper for ignoring a serious story.

“The New York Times buried this,” Maher said. “If this had been a liberal Supreme Court justice that someone came to kill, it would’ve been on the front page.”

“And that’s what’s so disappointing about a paper like The New York Times because they just wear their bias on their sleeves, and if it’s not part of something that feeds our narrative, f*** it, we bury it,” Maher insisted, Fox News noted.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

The Times was not Maher’s only democrat target. He also took aim at Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Maher slammed Schumer for his “very inflammatory words” against Kavanaugh and worried that Schumer’s attacks “inspired” Roske to his act of terror.

Maher said that Schumer’s rhetoric “released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!”

Another panel member, Substack writer Josh Barro, added that the whole situation is a result of the undermining of America’s institutions.

Barro claimed that the assassination attempt is “related to the perception that a lot of Americans have where they don’t think these institutions are legitimate anymore.”

“And that creates the willingness these nutty people have to go and try to take matters into their own hands and shoot people,” Barro said. “And I think it’s a really worrying trend in our politics and I agree it’s not solely limited to one side of the aisle.”

But despite all this, the Times is not the only mainstream media outlet to ignore the story.

According to Newsbusters, the big three networks devoted “over three times more airtime” to the Jan. 6 hearings than to Roske’s arrest.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
