Major Chain Pulls Christmas Card After Woke Journalist Complains it's 'Transphobic'

It’s good to see that we’ve reached the insanely woke part of the Christmas season. Here I was, thinking it wouldn’t come.

See, with the so-called “vibes shift” still somewhat in effect, the same kind of nonsense that passed muster in the recent past is a bit like a white Christmas in Tallahassee: It probably ain’t happening. Most people know better to push the kind of feints the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the kind of people who thought Santa was nonbinary (or whatever), at least at this point in our history.

However, a cold front has apparently moved into Florida’s capital, metaphorically speaking, because woke scolds are back, baby — in Great Britain, at least.

According to the U.K. Telegraph, Sainsbury’s, one of the largest supermarket chains in Merrie England, has removed a card that says “This Christmas, I’m identifying as a Grinch.”

Now, I think that’s not especially funny for another reason (who precisely wants to be a Grinch at Christmastime, and why are they buying Christmas cards?), but that’s not why the card got the axe.

Instead, a trans journalist (of course) got the card nixed after a post on Bluesky (of course²) along with a caption saying “Please do better Sainsbury’s” (of course³).

From the Telegraph:

The phrase “identifying as” in this context has been described by trans campaigners as an anti-trans dog whistle for suggesting that a person can choose their gender to be anything. The Telegraph understands that the card will be pulled from Sainsbury’s stores across the UK in the coming days amid backlash from the trans community. Sophie Molly, a trans journalist, spotted the card at the Berryden branch of Sainsbury’s in Aberdeen.

Molly later told PinkNews, an LGBT outlet, that the card “belittles the identity of trans and non-binary people.”

“Trans people don’t choose to identify as their gender – it’s part of who they are. Being trans is not a choice,” he said.

“Cis people [a person whose gender identity matches their sex at birth] saying they identify as something like a tomato, attack helicopter or a Grinch invalidates the lived experience of trans people. It tells the world that they think it’s a choice to be trans, something you can switch in and out of, like playing dress up. This is not true.

“Being trans or non-binary is not something you can switch off, in the same way a cis person can’t switch off being cis,” he added.

The man who thinks he’s a lady doth protest too much. After all, if this isn’t a matter of “who you are,” a card doesn’t change that or significantly alter the conversation — unless, of course, you 1) think it hits too close to home or 2) don’t just want to be free to live your life but have everyone enthusiastically affirm it by toeing your line.

And, of course, the people who were responsible for the card got to manically toeing posthaste.

“It was in no way our intention to cause anyone in the trans community offence. We will remove this design from our range immediately,” said Jennie Rutter, creative director at card publisher Emotional Rescue.

“Due to our contribution to the card, I’d like to apologise on behalf of Paper Salad for any offense caused,” said Jack Wilson, the operations director at the company that illustrated the card.

“This was not our intention. We have removed the design from sale and destroyed all stock with immediate effect.”

Sainsbury’s, for its part, was a bit more noncommittal about its decision to toe, although you can tell they decided it just wasn’t worth the fight: “At Sainsbury’s, we’re committed to being an inclusive retailer where people love to work and shop. We offer a wide selection of Christmas cards and our ranges vary each year, so there’s something for everyone,” a spokesman said. “We value all customer feedback on this year’s designs.”

I bet they do; in the meanwhile, they’ll hopefully get plenty of customer feedback on the designs that they aren’t stocking. Not that the joke was that funny, but the fact remains that the only way to keep the so-called “vibes shift” back toward sanity going is constantly enforcing sanity in the same way the transgender Bluesky crowd enforces mass insanity. Without that kind of assiduousness, we’ll go back to the bad old days of 2021 in quite a hurry.

