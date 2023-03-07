An activist judge in Minnesota has ruled that men who declare themselves to be female must be allowed to compete in women’s powerlifting.

USA Powerlifting was sued by transgender activist JayCee Cooper in 2021 over a policy that prevented people such as him from competing against women.

Cooper alleged his ban from competing with women violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act — and Ramsey County District Court Judge Patrick Diamond agreed with him.

According to a Feb. 27 ruling by Diamond, men who claim to be transgender have the same right to compete in women’s powerlifting as women. That is in spite of the fact they are naturally more physically imposing and have bodies that were designed to be stronger.

The judge ruled that someone’s feelings are likely to be hurt if men who claim to be women are told the truth — which is that they are different.

“The harm is in making a person pretend to be something different, the implicit message being that who they are is less than,” Diamond said in a ruling obtained by Fox News. “That is the very essence of separation and segregation, and it is what the [Minnesota Human Rights Act] prohibits.”

He further ruled USAPL must “cease and desist from all unfair discriminatory practices.”

Diamond was appointed to the bench in 2012 by the state’s left-wing governor at the time, Mark Dayton.

Fox News reported USAPL is considering an appeal of his ruling.

“Our position has been aimed at balancing the needs of cis- and transgender women whose capacities differ significantly in purely strength sports,” USA Powerlifting President Larry Maile said in a statement.

In a sport where an athlete’s genetic makeup undoubtedly gives a competitor a distinct and immediate advantage, the only thing a man must do to ascend to the highest levels of competition is to declare himself a woman.

The people at USAPL know this, so they got ahead of diluting their sport to appease the modern left. But that is against the law, at least according to one judge in Minnesota.

Powerlifting is not a particularly popular sport. Most people have likely never watched it.

But the world is watching as American women are being set back by judicial activism and a society that refuses to be serious. Women are being relegated to the sidelines of their own sports so confused or unprincipled men can dominate them.

That is something previous generations of feminists could not have fathomed. Why are so many modern feminists standing idly by as the culture places men above them?

There are probably two reasons.

They are either afraid to speak out for fear of being labeled bigots, or they are so “woke” they are willing to set themselves back in time rather than oppose the trans agenda.

Women arguably wield more power than any other single bloc of voters in this country. Political strategists plan entire campaigns around attracting their ballots, so there is no question America values its women.

In spite of that power, we are seeing women and girls nationwide consigned to the category of also-rans in their own competitions.

It’s becoming apparent women are going to have to speak loudly to preserve their sports.

The courts will not save them.

