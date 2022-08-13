These might’ve been the most fateful cold french fries in the history of McDonald’s.

A fugitive facing a murder charge was arrested this month after calling 911 over a dispute at a McDonald’s in Georgia.

Kennesaw Police Department officers met miffed customer Antoine Sims outside the fast food place on Aug. 5, according to The Telegraph.

In body camera footage released by police, Sims claimed that the McDonald’s had ripped him off after serving him cold fries and refusing to offer him new food.

The store owner presented a different side of the story. He said Sims threw a drink at him and cursed him out before getting kicked out of the restaurant.

Police agreed to facilitate a refund by bringing Sims’ card into the restaurant without him coming inside.

However, it turned out the upset customer had much bigger problems to worry about than cold processed food.







The seemingly mundane police interaction took a disturbing turn when officers asked Sims to fill out a form confirming that he wouldn’t return to the business.

The 24-year-old man refused to let the officers near him, telling them he was “afraid of y’all” and that he had spent three years in prison.

Sims then took off running. A brief chase ended with Sims’ arrest at an apartment complex.

After catching him, police learned that Sims was out on bond on a murder charge. There was an active warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court, according to WAGA-TV.

Sims was arrested in connection with the death of Adelisa Muratovic in 2018.

The 21-year-old woman was shot and her body burned in a vehicle after a drug deal gone wrong, WXIA-TV reported.

Sims fled arrest in that case and was eventually apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Wisconsin.

Cops are surprised that the wanted murder suspect would call them at all.

“It’s very unusual that someone knowing that he is wanted by the police would call the police, but Mr. Sims did that,” Kennesaw police officer David Buchanan said.

Sims is being held without bond.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.