Man Claiming to Be a Woman Smokes Runner-Up in Female Bike Race: 'Power Just Not Comparable'

The innate, natural and obvious differences between men and women are never on greater display than in the realm of sports.

For all the whining and proselytizing transgender activists like to do about letting men compete against women, anyone without a deep-rooted agenda and with functioning eyes can clearly see the absurdity of the wholly uneven playing field.

And yet those same activists are so entrenched in so many institutions that more and more men keep cropping up in women’s sports — and some women are reaching their breaking point.

The most recent example of women finally having enough came after a cycling race in North Carolina on Saturday.

According to Cycling News, Austin Killips won the Belgian Waffle Ride: North Carolina event through the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Two things to note about that:

Killips is a man who claims to be a woman. Killips absolutely destroyed the women in the competition, including runner-up Paige Onweller.

He finished the 131-mile race in 8:28:07, while Onweller finished second in 8:32:32. Third-place finisher Flavia Oliveira Parks finished in 8:35:37, and none of the other women bested the 9-hour mark.

So yes, competing against some of the best female off-road cyclists in the country, Killips cleared the vast majority of them by a half-hour or more.

And to be clear, a four-minute win in cycling is a solid margin of victory.

In other words: These women are no competition for Killips. At all.

(It is worth noting that his “dominant” time in the women’s race is a whole hour-plus slower than the men’s winning time of 7:23:23 at the same event. In fact, Killips’ time is nearly 40 minutes slower than the 10th-place finisher of the men’s event.)

To her unending credit, Onweller handled the situation with the kind of grace that transgender activists, frankly, don’t deserve. But just underneath her gracious responses, you can see a clear frustration bubbling.

First, in an immediate post-race interview Onweller gave a bit of her analysis, but note the little comment she threw in when discussing Killips specifically.

“But yeah, I just kind of couldn’t match, you know, Austin,” she said. “And some of the single track and the power [is] just not comparable.”

Here’s Paige Onweller, who came in 🥈to Killips, talking about her race. pic.twitter.com/QTxNZTjkJ3 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 11, 2023

Saying her physical strength was “not comparable” to Killips’ is both factually true and a sobering admission of defeat from Onweller.

Perhaps picking up on some of the outrage (on her behalf), she took to her blog to again be as diplomatic as possible.

“I also want to address the numerous comments regarding the women’s podium at this event. A transgender athlete won the women’s overall, which has caused some controversy,” Onweller wrote. “For those following women’s road cycling, you are aware of the UCI rule that this is currently allowed,” Onweller wrote, referring to the sport’s global governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale.

“Rather than sharing my personal opinions about the UCI rule, I think it’s most important to recognize that all athletes, no matter how they identify, should have a space to compete and race. Additionally, underneath all helmets is a face and a person who deserves respect, dignity and a safe space to ride bikes.” (Emphasis is ours.)

“In the future, I feel a separate category may be appropriate but event promoters are also learning what is best to preserve both female cycling while also creating an inclusive space for all to ride.” (Again, emphasis is ours.)

There’s an argument to be made that Onweller is doing a disservice to women by being overly gracious when discussing transgenderism in the sport.

But you can still tell that despite her restraint, fumes of frustration are still seeping through.

And how can you blame her?

A man who would be an utterly unremarkable male cyclist is being lauded for dominating women’s cyclists. That’s absurd.

But don’t take this writer’s word for it.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova summed up Killips’ “victory” rather perfectly:

“What a joke,” she tweeted.

And not a very funny one, at that.

