Man Dies in Rare Shark Attack, Police Say

For the second time in a month, a shark has attacked a man swimming off the coast of Massachusetts, but this time the victim died from the attack, police said.

The Saturday incident followed an Aug. 15 attack that left a New York State man hospitalized, Fox News reported.

Saturday’s attack was reported by the Wellfleet Police Department on its Facebook page.

“Around noontime today (9/15) a male swimmer at Newcomb Hollow Beach was bitten by what is believed to be a shark. The male victim mid 20’s was pulled from the water, provided emergency first aid to include CPR. The male victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Wellfleet Fire Department, w(h)ere he passed from the injuries,” the statement said.

The National Park Service and Massachusetts State Police are also investigating.

The name of the man was not released Saturday, but The Boston Globe reported that he was 26 years old and from Revere, Massachusetts.

“We have Troopers from our Cape and Islands Detective Unit and our Crime Scene Services unit investigating along with Wellfleet Police,” said David Procopio, a state police spokesman.

The attack took place about 300 yards south of the Cape Cod beach, Procopio said.

The beach was closed after the attack, according to news outlet WCVB.

“Today is just keeping everyone out of water,” said Wellfleet Police Lt. Michael Hurley said. “There’ll be a determination later about what the town wants to do with the beaches going forward.”

Fisherman Joe Booth said the victim and a friend were boogie boarding when the man was attacked.

The victim kicked at something in the water, Booth said, adding that he saw a tail visible. He said he learned what had happened when the man’s friend dragged him to the beach.

“I was that guy on the beach screaming, ‘Shark, shark!” Booth said. “It was like right out of that movie Jaws. This has turned into Amity Island real quick out here.”

Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty said he has been calling for attention to address the shark problem in the area, but has been ignored.

“It is my personal belief that the responsibility for this horrible shark attack rests squarely upon the shoulders of the aforementioned officials for their utter lack of attention and inaction regarding the growing shark problem on Cape Cod of the last few years,” he said.

The site of Saturday’s attack is about 4.5 miles form the site of the Aug. 15 attack that left William Lytton, 61, of Scarsdale, New York, hospitalized. Lytton suffered multiple injuries in the attack. He said he was able to survive by punching the shark in the gills, according to the Boston Globe.

The shark attack was the first fatal one in Massachusetts since 1936.

