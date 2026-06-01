Two advocacy groups plan to provide “free period underwear” to participants during a “Trans Period Pride” event at the Boston Public Library next month.

The June 17 event is being hosted by Massachusetts National Organization for Women (Mass NOW) and the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition (MA TPC) with support from the mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Advancement, Mass NOW posted Wednesday.

“Mass NOW and @masstpc are bringing to the Boston Public Library (@bplboston) another consciousness raising conversation around transgender experiences with menstruation,” the Instagram post stated.

The Mass NOW, MA TPC, Boston Public Library, and Boston mayor’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Mass NOW also hosts an annual “Menstrual Equity Summit.” The previous one was held in December 2025,” according to its website.

Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu provided $200,000 in grant funding to expand LGBTQ+ support services in Boston, according to a May 2025 press release.

Mayor Wu also received over $300,000 from a fundraiser organized by the New England Chinese American Alliance (NECAA),” the DCNF previously reported. Former NECAA board member Gary Yu was listed under his Chinese name as an official for a Chinese Communist Party intelligence agency known as the “United Front Work Department.”

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