Man Gives Young Boy a Pat on the Back for Cussing Out Hunter

A hunter’s crazy encounter earlier this month with a foul-mouthed young boy was all caught on video, including the shocking approval an adult man gave the boy for his vulgar tirade.

The Brooklyn hunter was confronted out on Long Island on Oct. 18, according to the New York Post, which identified him as 30-year-old Dominick Lobifaro.

The video begins with a man marching up to the hunter’s car, demanding to know why he is hunting deer.

Lobifaro can barely get his answer out before a young kid with a hockey stick walks up to the window.

“What did the f—ing deer do to you,” the child asks, as the man with him seems oblivious to the profanity.

Lobifaro patiently explains that he uses the deer as a food source.

Asking the two if they buy meat from a supermarket (they do), the hunter informs them of the sometimes inhumane treatment domesticated animals go through before they’re packaged by a butcher.

Not so with deer, who live a much more natural life before being put on the dinner table.

The man then steps in, mocking Lobifaro for being a “hero” hunter while children cry over the deer he kills.

“I’m sorry that they’re crying — you need to explain to them that it’s part of life,” Lobifaro says.

The encounter then devolves into more vulgarity as the hunter explains he’s called a wildlife officer to come out and assist him.

While Lobifaro rolls his window up, the young boy gets even more cuss words in.

“You’re an a–hole! F— you,” the kid screams. “F— you, f— you, f— you!”

As the young boy walks away, the man with him gives him a reassuring pat on the back.

Watch the unbelievable video below.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

This man appears to have missed a valuable teaching moment as the boy shouted cuss word after cuss word.

Although it’s not clear if he’s the boy’s father, it’s obvious that he should have stepped in instead of egging the youth on.

Instead, with a single pat on the back, this man reinforced some of the most vulgar childhood behavior that we’ve seen caught on camera.

