Man Lifts Flipped Jeep to Save Baby Trapped Underneath: 'God Put Me in the Right Place at the Right Time'

Traffic is always a bit dicey on the Fourth of July. More people than ever are out on the road getting to parades, parties and fireworks shows, and the extra congestion often means more accidents.

But one man in Florida is saying God put him in the right place at the right time that morning at State Road 100 and John Anderson Blvd. in Flagler County.

Wisguere Dormevil saw an overturned Jeep while out driving in the area, just north of Daytona Beach. Debris was scattered around.

He quickly called 911 and then got out to see if there was anything he could do. Someone told him the heartbreaking news.

“He’s like, ‘There’s a baby in there, there’s a baby’ — and after that, I look down and sa — see the baby sticking out,” Dormevil told WOFL-TV in Orlando.

Dormevil wasted no time. He went up to the Jeep and lifted it so others could pull the toddler from the wreckage.

Man rescues baby from overturned car in Florida https://t.co/E8pYqugDQG — Jeff Kleinman (@jeffkleinman) July 6, 2022

“I held it up and then I give, gave another boost of push and then the Jeep kinda lift up and then the car seat and the baby was just sticking out,” he said.

It was a horrifying accident, but first responders were soon on the scene to administer medical aid and take the victims to the hospital.

“Multiple units from Flagler Beach and Flagler County Rescue are on scene of a severe crash at SR.100/ John Anderson Blvd.,” the Flagler Beach Fire Department posted.

“The first arriving unit on scene upgraded the incident to a level 1 mass casualty incident. A trauma alert was called and 3 adults and 1 pediatric were transported to Halifax Medical Center.

“The eastbound lane of SR100 is currently shut down. Please avoid the area.”

Dormevil posted about the accident on his own page as well, giving God the credit for the timing.

“This morning God put me in the right place at the right time,” he wrote. “I was able to help get this baby from under this jeep, car seat was crushed and the baby was stuck in between the car we were able to push the car over just enough to pull the baby out.

“From what it look like the passenger was ejected from the car several people were injured … hopefully everyone’s alright.”

One woman who said she knew the victims posted on the fire department’s page and said while they had been seriously injured, they were at least stable.







“I just wanted to comment because there are so many beautiful comments sending prayers and love and people wanting to know the outcome,” she wrote. “[T]his is my son’s best friends and his baby and I just wanted you guys to know they are all stable at this moment thanks to Jesus.

“[T]hey are a lot of complications as we all know how tragic this was but keep sending in those prayers because god is working miracles.”

